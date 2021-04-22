 Skip to main content
St. Augustine 18, Lower Cape May 2
St. Augustine, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0.

Austin Sofran went 2 for 5 with five RBIs for the Hermits. Jackson Vanesko contributed two hits and four RBIs. Marco Levari struck out five in four innings for the win.

St. Augustine 245 25 – 18 11 0

Lower Cape May 000 02 – 2 4 1

