St. Augustine 13, St. Joseph 4
Brody McKenzie went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Hermits, who improved 18-1.

Ryan Weingartner, Kyle Neri and Ryan Taylor each had three hits for St. Augustine.

Holden deJong struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.

Cohl Mercado was 2 for 4 for St. Joe.

