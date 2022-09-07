St. Augustine (1-1) at Cherokee (0-2) 6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits beat St. Joseph Academy 30-10 last Friday. Rory Friel threw for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win. Cherokee began the season with big expectations but dropped its first two games to Holy Spirit and Hammonton. Cherokee senior running back Brandon Boria is one of the state’s best.
