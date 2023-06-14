TRENTON — The Murphy administration is making available up to $50,000 for each New Jersey county to fund spotted lanternfly treatment, the Governor's Office said recently.

"This invasive species can have devastating effects and we want to ensure that our communities access every resource available to help mitigate their spread," Murphy said in a statement. "Residents can also help make a difference by stomping the lanternflies when they see them.”

The grant funding comes at a time when the invasive species is in its "nymph stage," in which they're young insects, donning a black finish with white spots.

Municipalities can receive up to $15,000 through the grant funding announced on Monday, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis for reimbursement of eligible costs incurred for lanternfly chemical treatment activities.

The money is coming from a partnership with the Murphy administration and state Legislature, both of which are directing the funds to the state Department of Agriculture.

“This is an excellent opportunity for counties and municipalities in New Jersey to take advantage of this funding that can assist them in helping reduce the populations of this pest,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “The more participants we have in this program the stronger our campaign will be against this invasive menace.”

The lantern flies will mature into red and black with white spots in their next stage, reaching their adult phase in August.

A native to Asia, the insect was discovered in the U.S. in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014.

While not a threat to humans, the bug is known to be a nuisance to crop growers because they feast on plants. They're known to travel through "hitchhiking," latching onto moving items belonging to humans, making them able to expand their population to other states.