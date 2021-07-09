Spotted lanternflies seem scarce in parts of the Philly area. But they're still out there.

Some people living through spotted lanternfly invasions in past years have noticed the pests are now gone or much fewer in number.

So where did they go?

Turns out, the spotted lanternfly is a complicated bug. Though they are still widely present — and spreading — their numbers can fluctuate greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood. Yet it's clear they are here to stay.

"We have observed that areas can see a decline in population after several years of increase," said Brian Walsh, of Penn State Extension, and experts are not sure why. The university has become a go-to place for information on the spotted lanternfly since it first appeared in North America in Berks County in 2014.

The spotted lanternfly is highly mobile, as anyone who has seen a nymph deftly hop out of the way of a squashing foot can attest. The nymphs, which go through four stages known as instars, grow into winged creatures through two more adult stages.

Experts are not sure how far an individual spotted lanternfly can move in a single season, but they expect it can be miles. That complicates not only tracking them, but also how to define a typical geographic radius for the pest. Their eggs have also proved hardy, able to endure bitter winters.