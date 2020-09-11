In a season with filled with the unexpected, the Philadelphia Phillies must deal with a bizarre injury to one of their key players.
Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler almost tore the entire nail off the middle finger of his pitching hand while putting on his pants Wednesday night. The right-hander was scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Miami Marlins. There is a chance \the injury could force Wheeler to miss what is left of the regular season.
“It was just one of those stupid things,” Wheeler said. “I tripped a little bit, lost my balance and my jeans kind of yanked out my hands. My nail was already lifted off the skin bed, so it was really easy just to catch it and rip it a little more off.”
No one seems quite sure when Wheeler can pitch again. The Phillies are reaching out to hand specialists to see what can be done. There is chance Wheeler could lose the nail.
“I think it’s going to be a day-to-day thing,” he said. “We’ll see how the soreness goes, see how it starts healing up. That’s all I can do at this time.”
Wheeler said he has dealt with the nail issue since he was a junior in high school. It looks like a normal nail during the offseason but when the season starts the nail begins to deteriorate.
“It’s prone to catch, but it’s never caught and ripped off,” Wheeler said. "I know how to manage it. The other day was unfortunate. I’m pissed off it happened.”
The Phillies signed Wheeler to five-year, $118 million contract in the offseason. He is 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA.
The Phillies and Marlins are currently playing a seven-games series that will go a long way toward determining what team earn of the two guaranteed playoff spots in the National League East.
“I’m going to do everything possible to pitch this year,” Wheeler said, “but honestly I don’t know. I guess we’ll wait and see. My goal is get out there as soon as possibly I can. Whether it hurts a little or its not all the way healed doesn’t matter. We’re in a playoff run, and I’m trying to get back out there and pitch.”
