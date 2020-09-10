The Phillies bullpen is back.
That is not a good thing.
Philadelphia must also now deal with bizarre injury to starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.
Philadelphia squandered a three-run lead in the final two innings and lost the first of seven-game series with Miami Marlins 7-6 on Thursday night. Former Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.
“It’s tough to swallow,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said.
The Phillies led 6-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth. But relievers Tommy Hunter and Brandon Workman combined to allow five hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Hunter helped fuel the Marlins rally by walking the lead-off hitter with a three-run lead in the bottom of the eighth.
“I think we have to do a better job of attacking guys,” Realmuto said. “The stuff is there. We’re just getting into bad counts. Walking leadoff guys with a three-run lead you can’t do stuff like that and be successful late in the game. We have to get back on the attack. We’re falling into bad counts and guys are getting good swings.”
The Phillies bullpen has struggled all season. The team tried to improve it by trading for Workman and Health Hembree from the Boston Red Sox and David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers.
It showed signs of stabilizing. Hunter had eight straight scoreless appearances before allowing runs in his last two outings.
Workman has struggled ever since arriving from Boston, allowing runs in four of his eight Philadelphia appearances.
“These guys have the ability. They just have to get it done,” manager Joe Girardi said. “These are the guys that we have and they have to find a way to get it done.”
For the season, the Philadelphia bullpen has allowed 114 runs in 127 1/3 innings.
The Phillies (21-19) trail the first-place Atlanta Braves (26-18) by three games in the National League East. The Marlins (20-19) are in third place 3.5 games back of the Braves. The top two teams in each division are guaranteed playoff spots.
“The one thing this team has always done in bounce back,” Girardi said. “We went through this a couple of times this year. They have to do it again. We don’t have a choice.”
The Phillies and Marlins will continue their seven-game series with a doubleheader Friday. It’s the first seven-game regular season series Philadelphia has played since it faced the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 16-20 in 1930.
An injury to Wheeler forced the Phillies to revamp its starting rotation after Thursday’s game for the rest of the series.
Wheeler injured the nail on his middle finger on his pitching hand putting on his pants, according to Girardi.
“You can’t make this up,” Girardi said.
Wheeler, who was supposed to start Saturday, will now hopefully pitch Monday. Aaron Nola will the start the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. The bullpen will throw the second game. Spencer Howard will start Saturday and Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin will pitch Sunday’s doubleheader.
This series could determine if the Phillies make the postseason for the first time since 2011.
“It’s a seven-game series, so starting off 0-1 isn’t ideal, but there’s a lot of games left,” Realmuto said. “We have to pick up some momentum (Friday).”
