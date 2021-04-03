Zack Wheeler propels Phillies to win with bat and arm

"Easy game," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said with a laugh. "He takes 18 months off from hitting and in his first game he gets two knocks. Hard to beat a guy like that on the mound when he's beating you like that at the plate."

Wheeler got his first hit in the fifth inning. He stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs.

At the time, the game was scoreless, and Wheeler was involved in what appeared to be a classic pitching duel with Braves starter Charlie Morton.

Wheeler hit the first pitch he saw – a 94 mph fastball from Morton – into centerfield for an RBI single.

The left-handed Wheeler’s second hit was more impressive. It also came with two outs. He lined a 95.2 mph fastball from Braves left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb down the left-field line for an RBI double to make it 4-0 Phillies.

"As a pitcher, you're going to see a fastball," Wheeler said. "You just have to be ready to hit it. I know it sounds simple and kind of dumb, but it's the truth."

As for his performance on the mound, the top of the fifth illustrates how dominant Wheeler was.

He struck out Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley looking at 90.7 and 92.3 mph sliders, respectively.