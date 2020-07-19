PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler made his Citizens Bank Park debut wearing Phillies red and white Sunday night.
The starting pitcher delivered a solid, workmanlike performance in 31/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles in a summer camp exhibition game.
Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, threw 86 pitches, faced 16 batters and got 11 outs. He allowed four hits and two runs. Wheeler struck out four and walked one.
Wheeler had some positive moments. He struck out Baltimore cleanup hitter Chris Davis looking at a 95.9 mph fastball in the first inning. Wheeler struck out shortstop Pat Valaika swinging at a 79 mph curveball in the second inning.
But Baltimore’s Pedro Severino hit a 3-1 slider 393 feet into the right-center field stands for a solo home run in the second inning.
Of course, the results of Sunday’s outing hardly matter. The most important thing is Wheeler looked healthy and prepared to pitch in the regular season.
He is scheduled to start the second game of the regular season Saturday against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. But Wheeler could miss that outing. His wife, Dominique, is pregnant with the couple’s first child and due this month.
Sunday also marked the Citizens Bank Park debut of former Phillies prospect Thomas Eshelman, who Philadelphia traded to Baltimore last June for international bonus slot money.
Eshelman struck out five and allowed three hits and no runs in his first four innings.
Because of the global pandemic, Sunday was the first game played at Citizens Bank since the Phillies lost to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sept. 29 in last year’s season finale.
The song “The Boys are Back in Town” blared over the public address system just before the game started.
There were no fans in the stands. Fake crowd noise was pumped into the stadium. Several Phillies reserves sat in the stands to maintain social distance.
There were still some kinks to be worked out. The game was briefly stopped in the bottom of the first inning because the Phillies’ television announcers could be heard over the public address system.
Philadelphia will play three games in this mini-exhibition season. The Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 in an exhibition game Saturday night.
The Phillies will play final exhibition game at the New York Yankees on Monday.
Philadelphia opens the 60-game season Friday when it hosts the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m.
Walker’s role
Neil Walker calls himself an insurance policy.
The utility infielder was told Saturday he had made the Phillies’ opening-day roster as part of the team’s five-man bench.
Walker, 34, batted .261 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 115 games for the Miami Marlins last season. A switch hitter, Walker made his big league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009. In addition to the Marlins and Pirates, he’s played for the New York Mets, Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.
“I knew I was going to have to come into (Phillies camp) and show my versatility and perform,” Walker said in a video conference with reporters before Sunday’s game. “I’ve played in so many different scenarios. I’ve been an everyday first baseman, an everyday second baseman. I’ve learned how to play off the bench.
“That’s not an easy thing to do. I feel like I have pretty good grasp of what’s being asked of me and how to stay as sharp as possible whether I’m playing once a week or four or five times a week.”
