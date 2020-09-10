Zach Ertz says he wants to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The tight end isn’t sure the feeling is mutual, however.
The Eagles will open the season at 1 p.m. Sunday in Washington with one of their best players unhappy about his current contract situation.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that contract talks between Ertz and the Eagles broke down over a dispute about guaranteed money. Ertz's current deal runs through 2021.
“I’m an emotional guy when it comes to football,” Ertz said Thursday before practice. “I play with my heart as much as I can. It’s been frustrating at times. It’s been difficult. I said all along I want to be here for the long run. I know I’m going to play this year like it’s my last year. I’m going to leave everything I have in the tank for this team and this city. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll let the details be with my agent.”
Ertz is one of the NFL’s top tight ends, and he wants to be paid like one. The market was set this offseason when George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers signed a five-year $75 million contract and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs signed a four-year, $57 million deal. Ertz signed a five-year, $42.5 million deal in January 2016.
“I don’t think it should be that hard to get a deal done now,” Ertz said. “But at the same time now the season is starting. I can’t really focus on that. During training camp, it got the best of me a day or two. I talked to a couple of people and reset my mind. I can’t control this situation.”
Ertz, 29, is 66 catches away from passing Harold Carmichael to become the Eagles' career receptions leader. Ertz on Thursday spoke with passion about playing in Philadelphia, even mentioning the lacerated kidney he suffered at the end of last season.
“I’m going to do whatever I can to leave a mark on this team and this city,” he said. “I could not be more excited going into this year. I never felt better going into a football season.”
Ertz is quarterback Carson Wentz’s favorite target. Ertz has averaged 92 catches for 968 yards and seven touchdowns the past three seasons. That compares favorably for the three-year averages for the 30-year-old Kelce (94 catches, 1,201 yards and eight TDs) and the 26-year-old Kittle (72 catches for 982 yards and four TDs).
But the Eagles appear to have a ready-made replacement for Ertz in 25-year-old Dallas Goedert, who caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five TDs last season.
Ertz said he’s never thought of playing for another team. He said his mother lives in the area and his brother attends Temple University. Ertz said he always wanted to be like the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who played for one organization is entire career.
“We have roots here now,” Ertz said. “This is home to me. I’ll never let the thought of playing in another jersey creep in. I don’t think I can picture that thought in my brain yet. I don’t want to get there yet, because I don’t want to shut the door.
“When you start having those thoughts, you’re not going to give 100%. That’s something I will never do. I will always give 100% for this team and this city because of how much I love it here.”
