PHILADELPHIA – Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin struck out a career high 10 batters Wednesday night.
That was all just well an fine.
He just didn’t pitch well enough to win a game Philadelphia needed.
The Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Phillies 5-4 at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (5-8) has dropped four of its last five games.
"I kind of (stinks) to look up and see four runs on the board after an outing like that," Eflin said.
The Phillies could have used a win Wednesday not only because of their recent struggles but also because a victory would have helped them forget about Tuesday night's gaffe-filled 10-9 extra inning loss to the Orioles.
The best way to get a win is with dominant starting pitching. Eflin looked sharp early. He relied on his sinker throughout the game struck out the side in the second inning.
"I felt like I was doing a good job of attacking the zone with all my pitches," he said. "I felt like I was in charge and command of the game and got a little unlucky."
The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third on a J.T. Realmuto single and a Didi Gregorius sacrifice fly.
But Eflin gave the lead back in the top of the fourth. He allowed back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning and then after two strikeouts, Chance Sisco hit a two-run single to tie the game.
There are few things more demoralizing in baseball then taking a lead and watching it quickly disappear.
Baltimore took the lead for good in the top of the fourth when Rio Ruiz hit an Eflin slider 405 feet to center field for a solo home run.
For as well as he pitched, Eflin’s final line included seven hits and four runs in six innings.
"I thought he threw the ball well," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "He didn't make a ton of mistakes, and the ones he made they took advantage of."
The Phillies still have 78 percent of their 60-game season left. But the early returns on 2020 reveal a team that just can’t seem to get out of its own way.
Philadelphia’s slow start is also a problem because 16 of their first 17 games are at home. That stretch ends Sunday, and if the Phillies aren’t above, at or just below .500 at that point, how realistic can their postseason chances to be?
"We're all in good spirits," Eflin said. "We all know what the season has done to us so far. I wouldn't want to go through it with another group. We're chugging along and we're going to play better baseball."
