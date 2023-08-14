Summer fishing is on a streak.

We have some super action and super events to report.

One cool happening was the 46th Ocean City Fishing Club’s Youth Surf-Fishing Tournament held Saturday. The event attracted 99 girls and boys to the north end beach near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

While that entry field was impressive, even more impressive was the number of fish caught in the two hours. The young surfcasters racked up 209 fish.

The info from OCFC publicity chair Greg Borak revealed that was the most fish ever recorded in the contest.

And just to belabor the use of the term impressive, it could be applied to the 8.5-pound, 27-inch summer flounder biggest fish caught by 8-year-old Shamus McDonald, of Philadelphia.

Claire Amici caught the biggest fish in the girls division — a 17-inch summer flounder.

They had 81 boys and 18 girls compete.

The Ocean City Fishing Club is headquartered at the Ocean City Fishing Pier. Members of the club served as officials. Ed Hoban is the OCFC member who runs the event.

Amici and McDonald won $300 gift certificates from Advanced Fishing in Avalon for their biggest-fish titles, and all participants received prizes.

Those results help set up the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club’s 19th Youth Tournament this Saturday on the beach in Strathmere.

Free registration open to the public ages 17 and under will start at 8 a.m. at the Prescott Avenue beach with fishing from 9 to 11 a.m.

Contestants must bring rods and reels and equipment. Fish Bites will be provided as bait. Live bait can be purchased. Contestants must be accompanied by an adult. They don’t allow bare feet and require pyramid weights.

A Monday report from Whale Creek Marina in Strathmere described surf fishing as decent for kingfish and spot on that stretch of beach in Cape May County.

Elsewhere around the South Jersey surf, inlets and back bays add what was described as “epic” tautog action with some weakfish and a report about the appearance of blowfish.

Summer flounder are not only in the surf but moving out and on to inshore reefs and lumps.

Offshore action is moving into the big time for big game. Bluefin tuna have been reported inshore for one example.

The MidAtlantic is a premiere classic off South Jersey and off Delaware and Maryland.

That popular season highlight launches for the 32nd time Aug. 20-25.

There are two weigh stations, at the Canyon Club in Cape May and at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland. There are a lot of important divisions for this event. Go to themidatlantic.com to get the details.

Late registration is 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday followed by the captain’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Fishing days are Monday through Friday of next week with weigh-ins from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tournament director Aaron Hoffman said top local boats have registered.

Another important event is developing with the announcement from Noel Feliciano about the “Casting for a Cure” for breast cancer coming up on Sept. 3. He said it is a “feel-good event” with music honoring his wife, Awilda, who is battling cancer.

More to come on this one. Stay tuned.