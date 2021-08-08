Yankees' Anthony Rizzo test positive for COVID-19: Briefs

Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.

Rizzo tested positive after Saturday's game, manager Aaron Boone said. Rizzo went 0 for 4 in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over Seattle.

Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.

“I just spoke with him, he’s doing all right,” Boone said before Sunday's series finale against Seattle. “He’s got symptoms but he’s doing OK. Obviously a little bummed out but hopefully a chance to get rested up and well and be back hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Ericsson takes IndyCar race in Nashville streets: Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday to win inaugural Music City Grand Prix.