Yankees' Aaron Judge 2nd fastest in MLB history to hit 200 HRs (only a Phillie was faster): Briefs

Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 slugger, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats.

Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.

Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.

Dodgers make deal: The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstryy.

The 36-year-old Martin won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season and pitched three times during an NL Championship Series victory over the Dodgers.

The 6-foot-8 reliever is 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA this season. McKinstry is a 27-year-old utility player with a career .210 batting average and eight homers in 193 plate appearances.

Ko, Boutier share lead in Scotland: Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open in Irvine.

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Unvaccinated Djokovic hopes to play at US Open: Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he'll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he's been training as if he'll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29.

Although he's been included on the U.S. Open entry list, the United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why the Serb needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami this season.

Rossi ends 49-race losing streak: Alexander Rossi snapped a 49-race losing streak that dated all the way back to the 2019 IndyCar season by winning at one of his favorite tracks.

Rossi won on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where his 2016 victory in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 jumpstarted his American motorsports career. Rossi's last victory was at Road America in the 10th race of the 2019 season.

Russell earns F1 pole: George Russell stole the show at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.

Russell screamed in celebration after a fast final qualifying lap helped him beat Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.