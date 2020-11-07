 Skip to main content
WJFL reshuffles postseason pods
110820_spt_hammontonfb

On Nov. 7 2020, in Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek High school football team hosts Hammonton. (left) CCHS #4 and #8 try to bring down HHS #10 Aj Ryker.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The West Jersey Football league tweaked its postseason pods Saturday night.

The first round of pod games will be played Nov. 13-15. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.

The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods and scheduled the assigned games.

The pods are now (seeds in parentheses):

Pod A

Cherokee (1)

Holy Spirit (2)

Winslow Township (3)

Lenape (4)

Pod B

Burlington Township (1)

Ocean City (2)

St. Joseph (3)

Camden (4)

Pod C

St. Augustine (1)

Williamstown (2)

Hammonton (3)

Nottingham (4)

Pod D

Salem (1)

Paulsboro (2)

Haddon heights (3)

Delran (4)

Check back for more on this story

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
