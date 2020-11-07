WJFL reshuffles postseason pods

The West Jersey Football league tweaked its postseason pods Saturday night.
The first round of pod games will be played Nov. 13-15. The winners and losers will meet Nov. 20-21.
The pods are in lieu of traditional playoffs during this COVID-19-shortened season. They are designed to match teams against each other in competitive games. A West Jersey Football League committee seeded the pods and scheduled the assigned games.
The pods are now (seeds in parentheses):
Pod A
Cherokee (1)
Holy Spirit (2)
Winslow Township (3)
Lenape (4)
Pod B
Burlington Township (1)
Ocean City (2)
St. Joseph (3)
Camden (4)
Pod C
St. Augustine (1)
Williamstown (2)
Hammonton (3)
Nottingham (4)
Pod D
Salem (1)
Paulsboro (2)
Haddon heights (3)
Delran (4)
