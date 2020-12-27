With Joel Embiid out, Sixers lose on the road

Rivers said the Sixers failed to take a balanced approach.

“I thought everybody was too aggressive trying to get to the basket and score, and I thought that created a lot of turnovers,” Rivers said.

Rivers said the lateness of the Embiid’s scratch should not have impacted the Sixers.

“You still have to be able to play and get through it,” he said. “it’s going to happen all year with guys. Guys think they can go out. We wait, we wait and then they tell us we can’t. Joel won’t be the only one. Somebody else has to step up. I didn’t think we stepped up today at all.”

It's early in the season, so the Sixers will get a pass for Sunday's effort. But if these spiritless road losses begin to pile up, the team will again face questions about its maturity and mental focus just as it did last season.

