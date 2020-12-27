With Joel Embiid out, Sixers lose on the road

The Philadelphia 76ers delivered a troubling flashback to last season Sunday night.
Playing without star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers lost on the road 118-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia (2-1) hosts the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sunday's loss recalled the Sixers frustrating road struggles of last season when they finished 12-26 as the visiting team.
Embiid, who averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Sixers began the season with two straight wins, was out with back stiffness. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said afterwards the injury was nothing to be concerned about.
“He was actually planning on going and he went out on the floor and had some stiffness in his back,” Rivers said, “and we just thought, ‘Why chance it this early in the season?’”
Still, the Sixers struggled mightily without their star center. Cleveland is 3-0 but is predicted to be one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
With Embiid out, Cleveland center Andre Drummond scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Philadelphia committed 21 turnovers, six of them by Ben Simmons.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Simmons said. “We didn’t get into our sets fast enough.”
Rivers said the Sixers failed to take a balanced approach.
“I thought everybody was too aggressive trying to get to the basket and score, and I thought that created a lot of turnovers,” Rivers said.
Rivers said the lateness of the Embiid’s scratch should not have impacted the Sixers.
“You still have to be able to play and get through it,” he said. “it’s going to happen all year with guys. Guys think they can go out. We wait, we wait and then they tell us we can’t. Joel won’t be the only one. Somebody else has to step up. I didn’t think we stepped up today at all.”
It's early in the season, so the Sixers will get a pass for Sunday's effort. But if these spiritless road losses begin to pile up, the team will again face questions about its maturity and mental focus just as it did last season.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
