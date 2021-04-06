With deGrom gone, Phillies rally for win over Mets to remain undefeated

"What can you say?" Harper said of the bullpen. "Just being able to keep us in the game, that's going to be the theme this year. We're going to battle. We're going to grind at-bats."

Kintzler was the first Phillies reliever out of the bullpen, and he got what were a couple of the game's biggest outs.

He entered in the fourth inning with the Mets up 2-0, the bases loaded and one out. Kintzler threw a sinker and got Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar to ground into an inning-ending double play.

"The situation called for me. Game is on the line in the fourth, and we're all closers of our own innings," Kintzler said. "If it turns into four or (5-0 nothing) with deGrom on the mound, the game is pretty much over. My job is to get a double play there or limit the damage."

The game was the season opener for the Mets, who saw their three game opening series in Washington postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Nationals.

There was plenty of energy in the ballpark. Phillies fans drowned out chants of “Let’s go Mets” from New York fans with boos. Philadelphia fans loudly booed Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was making his New York debut after being acquired in a high-profile offseason trade with the Cleveland Indians and signing a 10-year, $341 million contract last week.