With Jacob deGrom gone, Phillies rally for win over Mets to remain undefeated

PHILADELPHIA – Jacob deGrom struck out Bryce Harper swinging at 100.1 mph fastball to end the sixth inning.
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas had apparently seen enough. He told the two-time Cy Young Award winner to head for the showers. The ace starting pitcher had thrown just 77 pitches.
In the other dugout, the Phillies must have fought to conceal their joy.
With deGrom out, Philadelphia rallied to beat the Mets 5-3 before 10,782 fans at Citizens Bank Park. DeGrom left the game with a 2-0 lead.
Philadelphia scored all its runs in the bottom of the eighth. With the scored tied at two, Alec Bohm hit a hard groundball right at Mets third baseman J.D. Davis. The bases were loaded, so Davis threw home for the force out, but his throw was wide and ricocheted off the glove of Mets catcher James McCann allowing two runs to score.
The Phillies are 4-0. Their bullpen is a big reason why. Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Sam Coonrod, Connor Brogdon and Jose Alvarado combined to allow one run in 5 2/3 innings. Alvarado made it exciting. He allowed a run and three hits in the top of the ninth. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso lined out to the wall in right field to for the final out.
Kintzler was the first Phillies reliever out of the bullpen, and he got what were a couple of the game's biggest outs.
He entered in the fourth inning with the Mets up 2-0, the bases loaded and one out. Kintzler threw a sinker and got Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar to ground into an inning-ending double play.
"Game is on the line in the fourth, and we're all closers of our own innings," Kintzler said. "If it gets to four or 5-0 nothing with deGrom on the mound and the game is probably over."
The game was the season opener for the Mets, who saw their three game opening series in Washington postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Nationals.
There was plenty of energy in the ballpark. Phillies fans drowned out chants of “Let’s go Mets” from New York fans with boos. Philadelphia fans loudly booed Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was making his New York debut after being acquired in a high-profile offseason trade with the Cleveland Indians and signing a 10-year, $341 million contract last week.
DeGrom didn’t mess around. He threw 24 straight four-seam fastballs to start the game before finally mixing in a slider.
DeGrom relied on a seemingly never-ending supply of 100 mph fastballs to dominate the Mets for six innings. His fastball topped out at 102 mph and averaged 99.1.
Rojas said before the game that deGrom's pitch limit was 100. Once the Mets inexplicably took him out, it seemed a matter of when - and not if - the Phillies would rally.
The Phillies comeback began two innings later. They scored five runs with a combination of timely hitting and Mets meltdowns.
Pinch hitter Brad Miller began the rally with a one-out single. J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius knocked in runs with a single and sacrifice fly, respectively.
In addition to the Davis error, Mets reliever Aaron Loup hit Bryce Harper with a pitch to force in a run. The left-handed Loup was brought into the game specifically to face the left-handed Harper.
Monday was the type of game, the Phillies almost certainly would have lost season when their bullpen was one of the worst in baseball history. On Monday, the bullpen helped turned it into a win. Philadelphia relievers have now allowed one run in 13 innings this season.
"We're going to have to win some games like this," Girardi said. "Our bullpen has been really, really good and we have to keep it rolling. It was a quite a night."
