With Jacob deGrom gone, Phillies rally for win over Mets to remain undefeated

He entered in the fourth inning with the Mets up 2-0, the bases loaded and one out. Kintzler threw a sinker and got Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar to ground into an inning-ending double play.

"Game is on the line in the fourth, and we're all closers of our own innings," Kintzler said. "If it gets to four or 5-0 nothing with deGrom on the mound and the game is probably over."

The game was the season opener for the Mets, who saw their three game opening series in Washington postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Nationals.

There was plenty of energy in the ballpark. Phillies fans drowned out chants of “Let’s go Mets” from New York fans with boos. Philadelphia fans loudly booed Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was making his New York debut after being acquired in a high-profile offseason trade with the Cleveland Indians and signing a 10-year, $341 million contract last week.

DeGrom didn’t mess around. He threw 24 straight four-seam fastballs to start the game before finally mixing in a slider.

DeGrom relied on a seemingly never-ending supply of 100 mph fastballs to dominate the Mets for six innings. His fastball topped out at 102 mph and averaged 99.1.