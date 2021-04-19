With Bryce Harper's back less is more for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper woke up with a cranky back Saturday morning.
That’s bad news for any 28-year-old.
It’s even worse news you’re a big league outfielder in the third year of a 13-year, $330 million contract.
This past weekend probably gave Harper and the Phillies some insight in how he must navigate the 162-game season.
Harper missed Saturday’s game.
He returned Sunday and in his first at-bat pulled a 91.5 sinker from Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant 425 feet into the second deck in right field for a solo home run. The blast propelled Philadelphia (8-7) to a 2-0 win.
“I just wasn’t able to put my foot forward and be able to walk onto the field (Saturday),” Harper said after Sunday’s win. “And I think (missing Saturday’s game) was a great idea. You know, kind of nip it right there and take that day. Get the treatment that I needed. I probably felt 70 to 80 percent better today.”
Still, Harper’s back could be worrisome.
He was hampered by back troubles at the end of last season. He said in spring training that he couldn’t throw a baseball toward the end of 2020.
There is also his age. The late 20s is early for back trouble, an injury that often lingers.
Harper admitted Saturday’s stiffness caused him to flash back to last year’s troubles.
“You’re definitely cautious at that point, thinking, 'Oh, man, not again,’ kind of thing,” Harper said. “But I felt like it was a little bit different this time compared to what it was last year.”
Harper is known for his aggressive play. He thinks he hurt his back sliding into second base on a double Friday night. The next time he hits a similar ball he might settle for a single.
“I definitely need to be a little bit smarter on the way I play,” he said. “Most three-hole, four-hole hitters don’t really go to second base on that.”
Harper will probably be in his customary No. 3 spot in the batting order when the Phillies host the San Francisco Giants and former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler on Monday night.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said it’s tough to tell Harper he’s getting a day off. But this weekend might have shown Harper that less maybe more.
The Phillies need to keep Harper healthy. He began Monday 4 for his last 6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIS. When he’s hot, Harper can carry a club.
“If I can get the rest that I need, once or twice a month and then get us into September,” Harper said, “I think it’s definitely a smart call.”
