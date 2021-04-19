With Bryce Harper's back less is more for the Phillies

Harper admitted Saturday’s stiffness caused him to flash back to last year’s troubles.

“You’re definitely cautious at that point, thinking, 'Oh, man, not again,’ kind of thing,” Harper said. “But I felt like it was a little bit different this time compared to what it was last year.”

Harper is known for his aggressive play. He thinks he hurt his back sliding into second base on a double Friday night. The next time he hits a similar ball he might settle for a single.

“I definitely need to be a little bit smarter on the way I play,” he said. “Most three-hole, four-hole hitters don’t really go to second base on that.”

Harper will probably be in his customary No. 3 spot in the batting order when the Phillies host the San Francisco Giants and former Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler on Monday night.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said it’s tough to tell Harper he’s getting a day off. But this weekend might have shown Harper that less maybe more.

The Phillies need to keep Harper healthy. He began Monday 4 for his last 6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIS. When he’s hot, Harper can carry a club.

“If I can get the rest that I need, once or twice a month and then get us into September,” Harper said, “I think it’s definitely a smart call.”

