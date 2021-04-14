With Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn batting a combined .131, Phillies need CF help

In the fifth inning of game two with no score, one out and a runner on first, Haseley appeared to misjudge a line drive off the bat of New York’s Kevin Pillar. It fell in front of Haseley for a single. Instead of two outs and a runner on first, the Mets now had runners at first and second with one out. New York would score three runs that inning enroute to a 4-0 victory.

“I’m going to have to look at it on video,” Girardi said when asked if he thought Haseley could have caught Pillar’s hit. “I think he had a shot at it.”

The Mets (4-3) were scheduled to host the Phillies (6-5) on Wednesday night. Haseley began Wednesday batting .190 (4 for 21) with a .190 on-base percentage and a .238 slugging percentage. Quinn started Wednesday, batting .059 (1 for 17) with a .238 on-base percentage and a .059 slugging percentage.

It’s clear Haseley and Quinn can’t keep playing like they have.

The Phillies do have options. Scott Kingery, Odubel Herrera and Mickey Moniak are at the Lehigh Valley alternate training facility in Allentown, Pa.

“Right now these are the guys we have,” Girardi said of Haseley and Quinn., “Obviously there are guys down in Lehigh Valley that are trying to get up here. If we felt they were ready, they would be here.”