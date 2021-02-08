Wintry weather hasn't helped South Jersey fishing, but it hasn't stopped it either

Fishing has slowed down in this wintry weather, but it has not stopped.

Dave Showell was selling a bag of ice to a regular customer at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon when the local scribe called for another midwinter fishing report.

A fisher needed to ice up some white perch he was presented by a couple of other fishers.

That gift apparently got the customer motivated because he was also stocking up with some bait to go after white perch himself. Dave said the customer fishes "all the time."

Dave said those white perch were definitely headed for the dinner table.

Dan Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that fishers are picking some white perch in the middle stretches of rivers and streams.

He said Monday they are not plentiful out in front of the Mays Landing bulkhead on the Great Egg Hsrbor River. They seem to be active in the deeper channels and sloughs in the mid-range rather than upriver or downstream.

He said bloodworm is in plentiful supply right now. Perch fans know bloodworm is a prime bait, along with grass shrimp and minnows.