Wintry weather hasn't helped South Jersey fishing, but it hasn't stopped it either

Fishing has slowed down in this wintry weather, but it has not stopped.
Dave Showell was selling a bag of ice to a regular customer at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon when the local scribe called for another midwinter fishing report.
A fisher needed to ice up some white perch he was presented by a couple of other fishers.
That gift apparently got the customer motivated because he was also stocking up with some bait to go after white perch himself. Dave said the customer fishes "all the time."
Dave said those white perch were definitely headed for the dinner table.
Dan Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that fishers are picking some white perch in the middle stretches of rivers and streams.
He said Monday they are not plentiful out in front of the Mays Landing bulkhead on the Great Egg Hsrbor River. They seem to be active in the deeper channels and sloughs in the mid-range rather than upriver or downstream.
He said bloodworm is in plentiful supply right now. Perch fans know bloodworm is a prime bait, along with grass shrimp and minnows.
Bill Shillingford is a respected fisher in South Jersey but is well known all over. Bill has tagged and released more than 21,000 fish in the American Littoral Society's nationwide program of documentation and conservation.
He caught his first fish of the season last week while fishing for white perch in the Tuckahoe Game Preserve. He said he had three fish while using a small jig and artificial worm. Something a little different.
He reported that one other fisher was trying a different ditch in the same area and had six white perch.
2021 rules
We are starting to get some insight into what this year’s fishing regulations are going to be.
Summer flounder is the fan favorite during the prime fishing season.
Adam Nowalsky reported and Shillingford confirmed that the summer flounder season will start May 28, the Friday before Memorial Day.
The daily possession limit in state waters remains three fish at a minimum of 18 inches. Delaware Bay and tributaries has a three-fish daily limit with a 17-inch minimum.
The next New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting is March 4.
Captain Joe Bogan took the popular party boat Jamaica 2 from its berth in Brielle to 8 to 10 miles offshore twice recently when he had decent conditions. They continued to catch blackfish, ling and codfish.
Bigger blackfish and codfish are more plentiful farther off, he said Monday. Weather dictates ocean fishing this time of year.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
