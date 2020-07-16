WILLIAMSTOWN — Connor Shulby doubled to start the bottom of the third inning Thursday.
That was the first hit of the game for the EHC Pirates. And it sparked the rest of his teammates en route to a four-run inning.
But it was not enough.
Monroe Township Baseball scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined en route to an 11-4 comeback victory against the EHC Pirates in the third and final pool-play game of the Last Dance World Series’ Williamstown Region.
“Going into this game, I’ve always struggled hitting and I feel like I really haven’t been able to showcase my ability to hit at the plate,” said Shulby, 18 of Mays Landing.
“I knew this was a big game for all of us, and I just wanted to do everything I could go help our team win and get (to the next round).”
Monroe, which consists of players from Williamstown High School and hosted the four-team region, won all three of its pool-play games and took the regional championship. The team advances to the single-elimination rounds next week.
EHC, which consists of players from Cedar Creek, finished pool-play 2-1. The team defeated Buena Township (Buena Regional) on Tuesday and the Chargers (Timber Creek) on Thursday.
After his third-inning double, Shulby scored on a wild pitch. Goodrich walked and also scored on a wild pitch. Sean Brady and Joe Hamill each singled.
With bases loaded, Barry Walker was hit by a pitch, which sent home Justin Thomas, who was running for Brady. Sean McColl then singled, driving in Hamill and extending the EHC lead to 4-0.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for the world,” said Shulby, who is a recent graduate and will play club baseball at the University of Delaware next season.
“This team plays with so much heart and they really play as one. My teammates here, I can’t ask for anything better.”
Brady, a recent graduate who is headed to NCAA Division II Goldey-Beacom, started on the mound for EHC. He had four strikeouts through four innings but got into some trouble in the fifth.
Steven Kaenzig, a recent graduate who will pitch for Division I Hofstra next spring, came on in relief.
“I thought I was doing pretty good and I felt I could’ve gone a little longer,” said Brady, who retired 11 of the first 14 batters he faced.
“But it was (EHC coach Ryan Flannery’s) decision, and I respect the coaches decision. I was shutting them down pretty well in the beginning, but that fourth inning I started to leave it there for them. I can’t do much about it.”
But Monroe was able to score three runs to cut its deficit to 4-3.
Monroe then scored six runs in the sixth. Caden Dulin hit a two-run single and scored. He also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in the third.
“That’s baseball,” Flannery said. “A lead is never safe. ... We just had one of those innings where errors and other things just started to snowball.”
Monroe scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
“I think we played well,” said Brady, 18, of Mullica Township. “I think we played with a lot of heart. Williamstown is a good team. Hats off to them. (Monroe starting pitcher) Brett (Wichrowski) is good. Every pitcher they have is good.”
EHC lacked two of their top pitchers in recent graduate Luke Vaks (who is committed to Old Dominion, which would not let him play in the tournament) and rising senior David Hagaman (West Virginia), who injured his hand.
Kaenzig, Brady and recent graduate Hamill (who is committed to Bloomsburg) were the only arms the team had, which has been used a few times already in pool-play.
“I think it hurt us a little,” Brady said. “But we played our hearts out, and I think we played a good tournament.”
The Last Dance started Tuesday as a 222-team, statewide tournament aimed at giving high school players, mainly the recent graduates whose senior seasons were canceled, something that was taken away this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each team was placed into 32 regions and had three-pool play games through Thursday.
The 32 regional champions advanced to the single-elimination round.
The champions will be split evenly into a North and South Jersey bracket and play from July 21-29. The North and South winners will then play for the state title game at 7 p.m. July 30 at Arm & Hammer Park, the home of the Trenton Thunder.
Monroe next plays the winner of the Ocean City Region — which could be BPC Spartans (Holy Spirt), which played later Thursday against Ocean City in a game that ended too late for Friday’s print edition.
“I think (Monroe) just played better baseball than us,” Shulby said. “I think we were in it all the way to the end. I think we fought as hard as we can, but sometimes that’s how it ends.”
Flannery told his players, especially the seniors, how happy he was with them in the postgame huddle. He said he didn’t think they would get an opportunity to huddle together as a team this season, but this tournament allowed it happen.
“I was blessed to come out here three games with the guys,” Flannery said. “The camaraderies you build over four years with these guys, to send them off after a few games, it is really nice. It was very special.”
MTB 000 036 2— 11
EHC 004 000 0— 4
