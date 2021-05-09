Will Hoover and Mark Elliott spark Mainland Regional past Ocean City

His most impressive inning was the bottom of the sixth. He gave up a single and a double to start the inning, but then retired the next three hitters on a strikeout, a grounder back to the mound and fly ball to left field.

“He pounded the strike zone and challenged hitters,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said of Hoover. “It wasn’t a great night to hit, so he kept the game where it was until we could break it open.”

In contrast to Hoover’s control, Ocean City pitchers walked 11 batters. Six of the walks scored for Mainland.

Elliott’s grand slam gave Mainland an 8-3 lead. He lined a fastball the opposite way over the left-centerfield fence.

“He gave me a fastball and my eyes lit up,” Elliott said. “It felt really good, but I’m not really a home-run hitter. I was just trying to hit gap-to-gap.”

Elliott was so excited that he nearly passed the base runner ahead of him. If he had done that, the umpires would have negated the grand slam and ruled the hit a single.

‘I was kind of just in shock,” Elliott said. “This is an amazing win. They (Ocean City) is amazing team. This means a lot – the battle of the bridge. Every it’s back and forth, back and forth. I love we came out with the W today.”