Will Hoover and Mark Elliott spark Mainland Regional past Ocean City

OCEAN CITY – Will Hoover is too young to be a crafty left-hander.
But the Mainland Regional High School junior pitches like one.
Hoover threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings to propel the Mustangs to an 8-3 win over rival Ocean City on Saturday night.
There was nothing fancy about Hoover’s outing. He allowed five hits, struck out four and most importantly didn’t walk a batter.
“There’s all these D1 (pitchers) throwing 90 mph,” Hoover said. “Me myself I’m not the fastest pitcher. My style, I don’t even know, I just know my guys behind me are going to make plays. Strikes are all we need.”
Mainland senior Mark Elliott had the game’s pivotal hit with a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning. It’s a big deal when Mainland and Ocean City meet in any sport. Fans lined Ocean City’s field on a clear, windy night. Mainland (10-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (5-4) is ranked No. 7.
“This atmosphere there’s nothing better,” Elliott said. “I’m glad I pulled through for my teammates. I’m really in awe right now.”
Hoover entered the game with one out in the third inning and Mainland up 4-3.
“I walked out there all ready,” Hoover said. “I had adrenalin pumping through my veins.”
His most impressive inning was the bottom of the sixth. He gave up a single and a double to start the inning, but then retired the next three hitters on a strikeout, a grounder back to the mound and fly ball to left field.
“He pounded the strike zone and challenged hitters,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said of Hoover. “It wasn’t a great night to hit, so he kept the game where it was until we could break it open.”
In contrast to Hoover’s control, Ocean City pitchers walked 11 batters. Six of the walks scored for Mainland.
Elliott’s grand slam gave Mainland an 8-3 lead. He lined a fastball the opposite way over the left-centerfield fence.
“He gave me a fastball and my eyes lit up,” Elliott said. “It felt really good, but I’m not really a home-run hitter. I was just trying to hit gap-to-gap.”
Elliott was so excited that he nearly passed the base runner ahead of him. If he had done that, the umpires would have negated the grand slam and ruled the hit a single.
‘I was kind of just in shock,” Elliott said. “This is an amazing win. They (Ocean City) is amazing team. This means a lot – the battle of the bridge. Every it’s back and forth, back and forth. I love we came out with the W today.”
In addition to Hoover and Elliott, Mainland got several other contributions.
Chase Petty hit a two-run triple. Junior catcher Cole Campbell was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Campbell also threw out two runners trying to steal at second base. Sam Wood knocked in a run with a squeeze bunt.
“We did a lot of good things that led to the double and led to the home run,” Kern said. “It was a total team effort up and down the lineup and that’s what it’s going to take if we want to accomplish our goals down the road.”
Mainland Regional 121 004 0 – 8 4 2
Ocean City 201 000 0 – 3 6 0
2B. ML. Campbell
3B. ML. Petty
HR. ML. Elliott; OC. Brady
WP. Hoover
LP. Nunan
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
