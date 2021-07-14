Wildwood to host beach field hockey tournaments

Morey's Piers will once again host a youth field hockey tournament this month.

On July 24 and 25, the Wildwoods will host the "Sticks in the Sand" field hockey tournament on the beach. Teams from all over the East Coast and beyond will complete, and will be offered the opportunity to enjoy the water parks, beach and amusements during the weekend. All participants will receive four-day Ride & Slide passes to enjoy those activities.

Games will be five-on-five (four field players and a goalie) with a maximum of 10 players per roster. Each game will consist of two 12-minute halves with a running clock. Fields are 30 yards by 50 yards, and the games will be played with a larger rubber ball. Each team will play a minimum of five games in their division.

Divisions will include middle school, high school junior varsity, high school varsity, women's 18-and-older and co-ed.

For more info, visit MoreysPiers.com/event/beach-hockey. There is an entrance fee for participants but free for spectators.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.