 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood to host beach field hockey tournaments
0 comments
FIELD HOCKEY

Wildwood to host beach field hockey tournaments

{{featured_button_text}}
Wildwood Sticks in the Sand field hockey tournament.jpg

The "Sticks in the Sand" field hockey tournament hosted by Morey's Piers will be held July 24-25 on the beach in Wildwood.

 Provided

Morey's Piers will once again host a youth field hockey tournament this month.

On July 24 and 25, the Wildwoods will host the "Sticks in the Sand" field hockey tournament on the beach. Teams from all over the East Coast and beyond will complete, and will be offered the opportunity to enjoy the water parks, beach and amusements during the weekend. All participants will receive four-day Ride & Slide passes to enjoy those activities.

Games will be five-on-five (four field players and a goalie) with a maximum of 10 players per roster. Each game will consist of two 12-minute halves with a running clock. Fields are 30 yards by 50 yards, and the games will be played with a larger rubber ball. Each team will play a minimum of five games in their division.

Divisions will include middle school, high school junior varsity, high school varsity, women's 18-and-older and co-ed.

For more info, visit MoreysPiers.com/event/beach-hockey. There is an entrance fee for participants but free for spectators.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How many games could the NBA Finals go?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News