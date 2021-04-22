Why the Phillies are headed for a .500 season

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies had a good day Wednesday.
Andrew Knapp knocked in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Philadelphia beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 at a frigid and windy Citizens Bank Park.
Knapp’s winning hit wasn’t the only Phillies highlight.
Phillies second baseman Brad Miller had four hits. Rookie shortstop Nick Mato had three hits. Rookie outfielder Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run.
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed one run in six innings. Top pitching prospect Spencer Howard struck out three in 11/3 innings.
Bryce Harper tied the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning, capping a homestand where he went 11 for 17 with four doubles, four RBIs and two home runs.
“It’s early in the year, but today was a big win for us,” Moniak said.
But no matter how many good feelings Wednesday’s win generated, one couldn’t ignore the reality that it came after two bad days. The Giants, managed by former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler, won the first two games of the series Monday and Tuesday.
That’s been the story of the 2021 Phillies so far — one step forward and two steps back.
And now, as Philadelphia starts a seven-game road trip in Colorado against the Rockies on Friday, injuries and inconsistent play have the Phillies at a bit of a crossroads.
Before Wednesday’s game, Philadelphia put second baseman Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps.
Segura was one of the few Phillies off to a fast start with a .333/.359/.450 slash line. His injury comes at a time when the Phillies are shorthanded. Centerfielder Adam Haseley left the team for personal reasons last week. Shortstop Didi Gregorius has missed the last three games with an elbow injury. Starting pitcher Matt Moore, reliever Jose Alvarado and utility infielder Ronald Torreyes were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Phillies recalled utility player Scott Kingery and pitching prospect Spencer Howard from the alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Kingery was sent to Lehigh Valley to work on his swing. He went 7 for 44 with 19 strikeouts in spring training. He was reportedly 1 for 26 with 12 strikeouts at the alternate training facility. The Phillies want Kingery to take a line drive approach and not try to uppercut the ball for home runs.
The Phillies had chances to call up Kingery earlier this month to fill vacancies at shortstop and center field. Girardi said Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski admitted Kingery’s swing changes weren’t complete. But Philadelphia is running out of bodies right now.
Kingery struck out and flied out to center in two at-bats Wednesday. He will make the trip to Colorado, but how much he will play is not yet determined.
“I’m going to look at some matchups,” Girardi said when asked who would play second base, “and talk about it with the staff.”
As for Howard, Dombrowski said the Phillies will monitor his innings this season.
“We’re going to ask him to pitch some important innings,” Girardi said. “We’re asking guys to step up.”
With starting pitchers Eflin, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies will probably be able to avoid long losing streaks. Harper — as he did at times this homestand — can carry the team by himself.
But with the injuries, sporadic offense and questionable pitching at the back end of the starting rotation, a long winning streak also seems out of the question.
The Phillies are 9-9.
The team appears headed for a long .500 summer.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
