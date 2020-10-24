Why can't fourth-quarter Carson Wentz play that way for an entire Eagles game?

Just a year ago, there was still a narrative that Wentz wasn’t clutch enough in late-game scenarios. In his first 52 career starts, he had led the Eagles to just five fourth-quarter comebacks. But over his last 11 regular-season starts, he has rallied his team to four come-from-behind wins and one tie.

And the four victories have come via game-winning drives.

Wentz has performed better when trailing, when in up-tempo mode, and seemingly when he has thrown caution to the wind. But he has had as many risk-reward moments earlier in games. It’s just that the results haven’t been as good.

For instance, when Wentz escaped pressure on the opening play of a second-quarter series against the Giants, he rolled to his right and threw across his body and almost the entire width of the field. Receiver Travis Fulgham nearly caught the pass, but it just as easily could have been intercepted.

But Wentz would pay the price for his carelessness later in the red zone when he lofted an off-platform second-down throw to receiver John Hightower that was intercepted in the end zone.

“I think everybody knows we can’t do that,” Pederson said. “It’s unacceptable for us. Carson feels the same way. In situations like that, you throw it away. You throw it in the first row of the stands.”