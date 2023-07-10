The Philadelphia Phillies might have gotten themselves a steal in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

Philadelphia selected infielder Aidan Miller from Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida, with the No. 27 pick in the first round. Miller was projected as one of the country’s top high school players as a junior.

But he broke the hamate bone in his wrist and missed most of his senior season. That's the same injury Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Millville High School suffered this month.

When Miller returned from the injury, he did not look like the same player he was as a junior. The injury probably caused Miller to drop in the draft.

“We had the opportunity to see him work out and see him play after getting healthy and being cleared to play,” Phillies director of amateur scouting BrianBarber said on a Zoom call Sunday.

”We’re not worried about the strength. It’s already returned. Not worried about the power. It’s already returned. I feel really good about the player himself and where the hamate is.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Miller, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, plays shortstop but projects as a corner infielder. He batted .385 (72-187) with 15 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 47 RBI, 36 stolen bases, 44 walks and a 1.176 OPS in 62 games in his first three high school seasons.

“The big attraction with Aidan is the bat,” Barber said. “He was just one of the best hitters in the country that we saw. It’s a combination of hit and power, there’s strength, there’s ability to hit the ball hard, there’s bat-to-ball skills. It’s just a guy that we walked away from last year, and we just absolutely loved the bat.”

Miller comes from a baseball family. His father, Jason, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 24th round of the 1994 draft. The Cincinnati Reds selected his brother, Jackson, in the second round of the 2020 draft. Jason owns the Courthouse Performance Center in Florida, where several major leaguers work out in the offseason.

“I think it’s always an advantage when you have that type of background," Barber said, "when you have people to turn to and talk to about how the game actually is and what goes on behind the scenes."

This is the fourth straight season the Phillies have selected a high school player in the first round. Philadelphia drafted pitchers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The Phillies drafted outfielder Justin Crawford in 2022.

"Those guys have just been the top players on our board," Barber said. "I don't think it's anything necessarily that we looked at beforehand and saying, 'Hey, we want a high school player.' I can tell you it's not that way. You just want the best player when it's your turn to pick."