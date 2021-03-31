Who will begin the season as the Phillies closer?

If the Philadelphia Phillies have a lead in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, expect to see Hector Neris running out of the bullpen.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi announced Wednesday morning that Neris will be the team’s closer. Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado will be the primary set-up men, the manager said. The Phillies open the season at 3:05 p.m. Thursday when they host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
Neris saved 28 games in 2019. He saved five games with three blown saves in last year’s pandemic shortened season.
“Hector has closed,” Girardi told reporters Wednesday morning. “He’s closed here. For the most part after a little slow start last year, I thought he threw the ball pretty well. I like the way he threw the ball this spring.”
The choice of Neris was a bit of a surprising one. The Phillies signed Bradley, who saved 18 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019, to a one-year, $6 million free agent contract in the off-season.
Alvarado, the only left-hander in the bullpen, had some shaky outings at the end of the spring training but was the talk of camp with his 100 mph fastball. The Phillies bullpen also features veteran Brandon Kintzler, who saved 12 games for the Miami Marlins last season.
“Archie is the kind of guy you can ask to give you multiple innings because of his willingness to pitch at any time,” Girardi said. “Alvarado is that lefty I can deploy against (the left-handed hitters) where they are in the lineup.
There was also speculation that Girardi might elect for a new reliever to close only to give the bullpen a fresh start after last season. But that was obviously not the case. Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings last season.
“I wanted to look at the makeup of our bullpen and put it together,’ Girardi said. “Hector has been a successful closer. Archie has been a successful closer. Alvarado could close. Kintzler has been a successful closer. I know they can all do it. I just decided to go with Hector. He’s done it. He’s done it in this town, and I like the way he’s throwing the baseball.”
Neris is known for his dominant splitter and fastball. He worked more on his slider this spring training. The slider, which he has been reluctant to throw in the past, makes Neris less predictable. He threw his splitter 48.1 percent of the time last season, according to fangraphs.com. Opponents batted .267 against Neris last season – the highest mark of his career.
“I think with the development (of the slider) this spring I definitely think he will use it,” Girardi said. “I think it will make a big difference. Anytime you’re a two-pitch pitcher, your pitches have to be really, really elite. Hector has an elite split, and he has the ability to pitch up, but the (hitters) had a 50/50 chance of guessing right. Now, (the slider) changes their chances.”
