Who made the 2021 Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and when are they playing?

Four Cape-Atlantic League teams have earned invites to the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

St. Augustine Prep (12-1) and Egg Harbor Township (11-0) earned the league’s automatic invitations. Mainland Regional (10-0) and Ocean City (5-4) received two of the tournament’s six at-large bids.

The 16-team Classic began it 1974. It features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. The single-elimination tournament is named after Hartmann, a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. Five CAL teams – 2017 St. Augustine, 2014 St. Augustine, 2011 Buena Regional, 2008 Sacred Heart and 1978 Millville - have won the Classic in the past.

This year the higher seed will host the games until the final, which is scheduled for May 26 at Alcyon Lake park in Pitman.

First-round games must be played by Thursday. Quarterfinals must be played by May 18. The semifinals must be played by May 22.

Ten teams earned automatic bids by being the current leaders in their divisions and conferences. The South Jersey Baseball Coaches Association selected the six at-large. The field was seeded by media representatives, including The Press of Atlantic City.

What follows are the first-round matchups and game times (seeds in parentheses):