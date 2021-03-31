Who is the Phillies closer?

There was also speculation that Girardi might elect for a new reliever to close only to give the bullpen a fresh start after last season. But that was obviously not the case. Phillies relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings last season.

“I wanted to look at the makeup of our bullpen and put it together,’ Girardi said. “Hector has been a successful closer. Archie has been a successful closer. Alvarado could close. Kintzler has been a successful closer. I know they can all do it. I just decided to go with Hector. He’s done it. He’s done it in this town, and I like the way he’s throwing the baseball.”

Neris is known for his dominant splitter and fastball. He worked more on his slider this spring training. The slider, which he has been reluctant to throw in the past, makes Neris less predictable. He threw his splitter 48.1 percent of the time last season, according to fangraphs.com. Opponents batted .267 against Neris last season – the highest mark of his career.

“I think with the development (of the slider) this spring I definitely think he will use it,” Girardi said. “I think it will make a big difference. Anytime you’re a two-pitch pitcher, your pitches have to be really, really elite. Hector has an elite split, and he has the ability to pitch up, but the (hitters) had a 50/50 chance of guessing right. Now, (the slider) changes their chances.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.