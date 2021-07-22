 Skip to main content
Who is Holy Spirit's new boys basketball coach?
Who is Holy Spirit's new boys basketball coach?

Khyle Dhyne
Mike McGarry

Long-time Holy Spirit High School assistant coach and 1998 Spirit graduate Kyle Dhyne is the new Spartans boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Dhyne has been involved in Spirit basketball as a player and a coach for 26 years.

"His loyality and dedication to the basketball program and to Holy Spirit High School has made him a beloved figure in the Spartan community," the athletic director Steve Normane said Thursday. "We are excited to watch coach Dhyne take over the program that he has poured his heart and soul into since he first set foot on campus as a freshman in 1994."

Dhyne replaces Jamie Gillespie, who parted ways with the school in June. Gillespie had a 258-126 record and led the Spartans to two Cape-Atlantic League championships and three South Jersey Non-Public finals in 15 seasons. Spirit finished 10-5 and started five sophomores last season.

Check back for more on this developing story.

