Who is Holy Spirit's new boys basketball coach?

Long-time Holy Spirit High School assistant coach and 1998 Spirit graduate Kyle Dhyne is the new Spartans boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Dhyne has been involved in Spirit basketball as a player and a coach for 26 years.
"His loyality and dedication to the basketball program and to Holy Spirit High School has made him a beloved figure in the Spartan community," the athletic director Steve Normane said Thursday. "We are excited to watch coach Dhyne take over the program that he has poured his heart and soul into since he first set foot on campus as a freshman in 1994."
Dhyne replaces Jamie Gillespie, who parted ways with the school in June. Gillespie had a 258-126 record and led the Spartans to two Cape-Atlantic League championships and three South Jersey Non-Public finals in 15 seasons. Spirit finished 10-5 and started five sophomores last season.
Check back for more on this developing story.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.