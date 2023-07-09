The Philadelphia Phillies might have gotten themselves a steal in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

Philadelphia selected infielder Aidan Miller from Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida with the No. 27 pick in the first round. Miller was projected as one of the country’s top high school players as a junior.

But he broke the hamate bone in his wrist and missed most of his senior season. That's the same injury Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Millville High School suffered earlier this month.

When Miller returned from the injury, he did not look the same player that he was as a junior. The injury probably caused Miller to drop in the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Miller, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, plays shortstop but projects as a corner infielder.

Miller comes from a baseball family. His father, Jason, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 24th round of the 1994 draft. The Cincinnati Reds selected his brother, Jackson, in the second round of the 2020 draft. Jason owns the Courthouse Performance Center in Florida, where several major leaguers work out in the offseason.

This is the fourth straight season the Phillies have selected a high school player in the first round.