White perch, striper showing up in bays, streams amid typically windy March weather

Windy chilly conditions have been playing a role in fishing here in South Jersey, which is not unusual in early March.

There have been numerous good reports of white perch and striped bass lurking in the bays and streams. And a couple of recent ocean trips came home with a decent variety, including codfish.

So, we are not exactly in winter doldrums except when frigid temps combine with rigorous wind to deter fishers from getting out.

Spring is less than two weeks away, and we have a tolerable weather forecast coming up that should motivate fishers.

White perch have been steady and often spectacular.

White perch fans have been catching them in the Great Egg Harbor watershed and the Mullica River environs.

Dan Spitzer said from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that perch are not yet hanging out in front of the bulkhead in Mays Landing, but fishers in boats are picking them in Great Egg River, more downriver and moving up and down with the tide.

Over on the Mullica, Howard Sefton said the well-known location at the end of Hay Road has been producing a “good amount” of perch.