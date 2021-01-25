White perch remain top January catch; 2 important virtual meetings coming up: Shep On

It’s cold and sometimes windy, and February is less than a week away.

Reports indicate white perch continue to be active in local rivers and streams.

Frank Hannum is one of the local fishers who has long-time continued success catching white perch.

He said he has not been fishing as much recently but did try it a few days ago and collected three-quarters of a bucket of white perch.

He said it was good to get out and see what’s happening.

Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing has some stuff happening.

Dan Spitzer said Monday after waiting on customers that white perch are still decent in the Mullica River area and the Great Egg Harbor watershed.

He said the best catches seem to be coming more from the middle stretches of the river than upstream. Fishing from kayaks, canoes and small boats is the best bet.

Spitzer mentioned the South River and Tuckahoe River in the Great Egg Harbor River region and Hay Road on the Mullica side of Atlantic County.

And there are plenty of bloodworm available for the white perch fans. Grass shrimp is the other main bait for them.