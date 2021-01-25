White perch remain top January catch; 2 important virtual meetings coming up: Shep On Fishing

It’s cold and sometimes windy, and February is less than a week away.
Reports indicate white perch continue to be active in local rivers and streams.
Frank Hannum is one of the local fishers who has long-time continued success catching white perch.
He said he has not been fishing as much recently but did try it a few days ago and collected three-quarters of a bucket of white perch.
He said it was good to get out and see what’s happening.
Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing has some stuff happening.
Dan Spitzer said Monday after waiting on customers that white perch are still decent in the Mullica River area and the Great Egg Harbor watershed.
He said the best catches seem to be coming more from the middle stretches of the river than upstream. Fishing from kayaks, canoes and small boats is the best bet.
Spitzer mentioned the South River and Tuckahoe River in the Great Egg Harbor River region and Hay Road on the Mullica side of Atlantic County.
And there are plenty of bloodworm available for the white perch fans. Grass shrimp is the other main bait for them.
Dave Showell said Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon that fishers have been coming in to the shop but reports have slowed since it got colder recently.
He said white perch have “really been good” and that he is still collecting grass shrimp for bait.
Fishing for tautog in the ocean off South Jersey has been good but rough weather also has slowed that fishery down.
Well, in other news, it is meeting time.
The second part of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind forum to connect with local recreational fishers concerning the development of offshore wind turbines is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Like the first one held Jan. 13, it is a virtual session. Interested and concerned stakeholders can register at Atlanticshoreswind.com/mariners.
Adam Nowalsky is an active advocate for local fishers and is acting as liaison between the recreational fishing community and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.
The first forum had plenty of contributions from citizens.
The Mid-Atlantic Marine Fishery Council seeks public comment on commercial/recreational allocation adjustments for summer flounder, scup and black sea bass in a series of virtual hearings.
The New Jersey hearing is set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18.
Go to MAFMC.org for directions on how to participate.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
