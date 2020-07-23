There will be plenty of repercussions due to the limited offseason the NFL has put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After rookie minicamps and summer OTAs were both cancelled, there's a lot of lost time heading into this year's training camp. The next thing on the chopping block: preseason games.
The NFL and NFLPA are still determining the best way forward for training camp, but it's clear now that preseason games will not be played. The two sides had agreed to cut preseason games in half earlier this offseason.
Many veterans will be happy to hear the development, but bubble players and rookies have the most to lose. That obviously includes the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for this season.
The group with the most at stake during preseason is those fighting for roster spots. Without last year's preseason, Eagles players such as Daeshon Hall and perhaps even T.J. Edwards might not have made the team. Decent showings in those early games helped Greg Ward, who earned a spot on the practice squad before eventually becoming somewhat of a cult hero after getting promoted during the regular season.
While Jordan Mailata has made the 53-man roster each of the last two seasons, he'll still need to prove he's ready to play in the regular season to maintain his roster spot, especially with the looming threat of sickness temporarily knocking players out during the year. There's not as much room for considering developmental players.
Mailata isn't the only recent draft pick who has yet to play significant snaps in the regular season. The Eagles essentially redshirted Shareef Miller last year after taking him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. This training camp, he'll compete with Hall, Joe Ostman, and Casey Toohill for one or two defensive end spots.
The Eagles won't likely get much clarity on the cast of receivers brought in last season, either. There are 13 receivers on the team's roster going into camp, with five or six spots available. Which players the team chooses will be based off practice reps instead of live game reps, which could complicate things.
Players such as first-round pick Jalen Reagor and his draft classmates Quez Watkins and John Hightower are already behind on learning the Eagles playbook from the receiver position.
Don't expect rookies, even Reagor or second-round pick Jalen Hurts, to make an immediate impact. Earlier this offseason, coach Doug Pederson said the team would have to limit the number of positions Reagor would learn at the start of camp, and that was before the preseason was off the table entirely.
"The hardest thing we are dealing with with our younger players is not having the grass time in the offseason," Pederson said last month. "But right now, he's going to come in and he's going to learn one position and he is going to learn from DeSean Jackson, and learn everything he can. Obviously the playbook is extensive and we just have to see what he's taken from the offseason to training camp, and then once we see his potential and his growth, then we can use him in multiple spots."
