Where are Mike Adams and Zach Warren pitching in the Phillies organization this year?

A pair of former Cape-Atlantic League pitchers found out Monday where they fit in for now in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Mike Adams, a Holy Spirit graduate and Egg Harbor Township resident, will begin the minor league season with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies High-A affiliate in Lakewood.

Adams, 26, is the co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. The Phillies signed him as a free agent in January.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Wagner College graduate, Adams last pitched professionally for the Rockland Boulders in the independent Frontier League in 2016.

Meanwhile, Zach Warren, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland, will pitch for the Reading Fightin Phils, the organization’s Double-A affiliate.

Warren, 24, was 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 40 games for the Clearwater Threshers, then a high-A affiliate, in 2019. The Phillies selected Warren out of the University of Tennessee in the 14th round of the 2017 draft.

The Phillies announced their minor league rosters Monday. The minor league season begins Tuesday. There were no minor league games in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.