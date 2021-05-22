What's wrong with Bryce Harper? What's up with Spencer Howard's velocity? Phillies lose again

Howard’s four-seam fastball averaged 96.2 mph in the first inning.

It averaged 92.3 mph in the fourth inning when he walked the only batter he faced. Howard relied mostly on his fastball, throwing it on 49 of his 68 pitches.

Howard grounded out and ran hard to first base at the end of the second inning. He and Girardi said that could have contributed to his velocity drop.

"I think I didn't give myself enough time to regroup after running to first," he said. "It wasn't a total loss. There were a few positives.

Howard's velocity dropped in some of his starts last season. He missed the end of last season with shoulder issues.

"We've seen it before," Girardi said. 'It's something we've talked about in the past. I don't think he would be able to throw at that velocity (he had in the first inning) if something was physically wrong. He has a history of this, and we'll continue to work on it."

Howard's velocity issues pale in comparison to Harper's slump

With the bases loaded, one out and the Phillies down two runs, Harper stepped to the plate to face left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez in the bottom of the seventh.