What's wrong with Bryce Harper? What's up with Spencer Howard's velocity? Phillies lose again

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper left a game last weekend with a sore right shoulder.
The Phillies outfielder hasn’t seemed right since.
Howard went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the Phillies downward spiral continued with a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox before 15,424 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night.
The Phillies (22-24) have lost four straight and six of their last seven games. Harper struck out with two men on in the seventh. He grounded weakly into a fielder’s choice with two men on in the ninth.
Harper’s numbers since he got hurt last weekend are alarming. He is 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts. Harper has struck out three times in three of his last four games.
The Phillies had hoped Saturday to get a boost from prospect Spencer Howard, who started on the mound and provided some early hope, striking out five through the first two innings.
Howard got Boston lead-off hitter Kike Hernandez swinging at 96.4 mph fastball. He struck out Red Sox No. 2 hitter Rafael Devers swinging at an 80 mph slider.
But Howard struggled with his control in the third inning. He walked three, including Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, and gave up two runs.
Also of concern was Howard’s velocity, which dropped noticeably as the game progressed.
Howard’s four-seam fastball averaged 96.2 mph in the first inning.
It averaged 92.3 mph in the fourth inning when he walked the only batter he faced. Howard relied mostly on his fastball, throwing it on 49 of his 68 pitches.
Howard grounded out and ran hard to first base at the end of the second inning. He and Girardi said that could have contributed to his velocity drop.
"I think I didn't give myself enough time to regroup after running to first," he said. "It wasn't a total loss. There were a few positives.
Howard's velocity dropped in some of his starts last season. He missed the end of last season with shoulder issues.
"We've seen it before," Girardi said. 'It's something we've talked about in the past. I don't think he would be able to throw at that velocity (he had in the first inning) if something was physically wrong. He has a history of this, and we'll continue to work on it."
Howard's velocity issues pale in comparison to Harper's slump
With the bases loaded, one out and the Phillies down two runs, Harper stepped to the plate to face left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez in the bottom of the seventh.
Harper was 2 for his last 23 with 12 strikeouts. He struck out on three pitches the final strike coming when he looked at a 95 mph fastball.
In the ninth with two runners on and one out, Harper grounded to first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who turned the play in a force out at second base.
Red Sox closer Matt Barnes then struck out Rhys Hoskins to end the game.
The Phillies and Harper say he is fine, but on a few occasions, Harper has appeared tentative in the field.
Girardi said there's a possibility he might give Harper off Sunday.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.