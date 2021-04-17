What's a bigger worry for the Phillies - Matt Moore's pitching or Bryce Harper's back?

PHILADELPHIA – Issues with the back end of the Phillies starting rotation came to the forefront Saturday.
But that might not be the biggest concern to emerge from Philadelphia’s 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Right fielder Bryce Harper missed the game with lower back stiffness. The Phillies said he is day to day.
As for how Saturday’s game unfolded, Phillies No. 4 starter Matt Moore walked five and allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings. Back-to-back home runs from St. Louis hitters Yadier Molin and Paul DeJong broke the game open in the second inning.
Many times a playoff team will sign a once-successful veteran to bolster its rotation. That was the Phillies plan with Moore, who had a successfull season in Japan last year and was all star with the Tampa Bay Rays 2103. But so far it hasn’t worked out that way.
Moore is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA. He has allowed 17 hits, four home runs and nine walks in 11 innings.
“I still think it’s too early to judge,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of Moore. “Pitchers can get off to slow starts, too. I think today’s issue was he was up in the zone and behind in the count a lot. Left some changeups up in the zone and that’s a big pitch for him.”
Meanwhile, Harper’s back troubles reared their head the morning after one of his best games of the season. He hit the ball hard and was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in Friday night’s 9-2 win over the Cardinals.
“I just don’t want to get in a situation where if he goes out and plays, he makes it worse,” Girardi said. “We’ve got a long season.”
Girardi said Harper could play Sunday when the Phillies (7-7) host the Cardinals in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. No one wants to make too much of the injury, but it is concerning, considering Harper was also slowed by back troubles last season. He said in spring training that he could not throw a baseball at times last season. Harper, 28, said he changed his throwing motion this spring training to try to alleviate the issue.
With Harper on the bench, Phillies outfielders were a combined 1 for 11 Saturday.
Girardi said he has battled back issues in the past.
“I can tell you from experience,” Girardi said, “I’ve worked and worked and worked and I still work and work and work and every once in a while you just kind of feel a little cranky. But I was able to play whole seasons, and every once in a while I would just need a day. I don’t think (Harper is) any different than the regular population.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
