What are the CAL's boys and girls basketball plans for the winter?

The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball season could begin with a Dec. 21 matchup between St. Augustine Prep and St. Joseph Academy.

St. Augustine won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last season and is coached by Paul Rodio. St. Joe finished 22-6 last season and is coached by Rodio’s son, also named Paul.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced this week that the pandemic-shortened winter sports season would hopefully begin on Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3. Teams could play 15 regular season games. An abbreviated postseason would hopefully be held from Feb. 5-17.

The CAL current boys and girls basketball plans for this winter call for three divisions each with seven teams. Division opponents would play each other twice for a total 12 games. This would give each school the freedom to schedule three non-division or non-league games.

What follows are the divisions:

Boys Basketball:

North: Absegami; ACIT; Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; EHT; Oakcrest; Pleasantville.

East: Cape May Tech; Holy Spirit; Lower Cape May; Mainland Regional; Middle Township; Ocean City; Wildwood Catholic