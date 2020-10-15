 Skip to main content
What are the CAL's boys and girls basketball plans for the winter?
Mainland vs. St. Augustine

St. Augustine vs Mainland during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball season could begin with a Dec. 21 matchup between St. Augustine Prep and St. Joseph Academy.

St. Augustine won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last season and is coached by Paul Rodio. St. Joe finished 22-6 last season and is coached by Rodio’s son, also named Paul.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced this week that the pandemic-shortened winter sports season would hopefully begin on Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3. Teams could play 15 regular season games. An abbreviated postseason would hopefully be held from Feb. 5-17.

The CAL current boys and girls basketball plans for this winter call for three divisions each with seven teams. Division opponents would play each other twice for a total 12 games. This would give each school the freedom to schedule three non-division or non-league games.

What follows are the divisions:

Boys Basketball:

North: Absegami; ACIT; Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; EHT; Oakcrest; Pleasantville.

East: Cape May Tech; Holy Spirit; Lower Cape May; Mainland Regional; Middle Township; Ocean City; Wildwood Catholic

West: Bridgeton; Buena Regional; Hammonton; Millville; St. Augustine; St. Joseph; Vineland.

Girls Basketball:

North: Absegami; ACIT; Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; EHT; Oakcrest; Pleasantville.

East: Cape May Tech; Holy Spirit; Lower Cape May; Mainland Regional; Middle Township; Ocean City; Wildwood Catholic.

West: Bridgeton; Buena Regional; Hammonton; Millville; OLMA; St. Joe; Vineland.

