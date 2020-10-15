What are the CAL's boys and girls basketball plans for the winter?

The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball season could begin with a Dec. 21 matchup between St. Augustine Prep and St. Joseph Academy.
St. Augustine won the South Jersey Non-Public A title last season and is coached by Paul Rodio. St. Joe finished 22-6 last season and is coached by Rodio’s son, also named Paul.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced this week that the pandemic-shortened winter sports season would hopefully begin on Dec. 21 and conclude Feb. 3. Teams could play 15 regular season games. An abbreviated postseason would hopefully be held from Feb. 5-17.
The CAL current boys and girls basketball plans for this winter call for three divisions each with seven teams. Division opponents would play each other twice for a total 12 games. This would give each school the freedom to schedule three non-division or non-league games.
What follows are the divisions:
Boys Basketball:
North: Absegami; ACIT; Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; EHT; Oakcrest; Pleasantville.
East: Cape May Tech; Holy Spirit; Lower Cape May; Mainland Regional; Middle Township; Ocean City; Wildwood Catholic
West: Bridgeton; Buena Regional; Hammonton; Millville; St. Augustine; St. Joseph; Vineland.
Girls Basketball:
North: Absegami; ACIT; Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; EHT; Oakcrest; Pleasantville.
East: Cape May Tech; Holy Spirit; Lower Cape May; Mainland Regional; Middle Township; Ocean City; Wildwood Catholic.
West: Bridgeton; Buena Regional; Hammonton; Millville; OLMA; St. Joe; Vineland.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
