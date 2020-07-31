Nearly all of the West Jersey Football League teams will stay close to home this fall.
The WJFL released a schedule Friday that consists of no divisions and most teams playing opponents in the same county.
The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 2
“We wanted to make geography a stronger factor,” WJFL president Derryk Sellers said. “It just made sense with what’s going on (with the COVID-19 pandemic) not to have long bus rides. Some of the superintendents and school districts were concerned about having to travel.”
The WJFL consists of 94 schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties. The schedules feature six regular season games and preserve Thanksgiving rivalries. WJFL officers and representatives of the six leagues — the Burlington County League, the Cape-Atlantic League, the Colonial Conference, the Colonial Valley Conference, the Olympic Conference, the Tri-County Conference — that comprise the WJFL made the schedule.
Sellers said the uncertainty surrounding the season because of the virus is the reason for no divisions.
“To me, it’s about the kids,” Sellers said. “It’s a work in progress, and it’s going to be an ever-changing situation. Nothing can gut punch you.
“Always do the next right thing.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association had detailed the following plan for fall sports.
Teams can work out this summer until Aug. 28. Teams will then take a break, and officially start practice Sept. 14. The season will start Oct. 2. Playoffs would be held at the sectional level on the weekends of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. The playoff format has yet to be determined.
Sellers said individual districts will determine if fans can attend games.
The following is the schedules for WJFL teams in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties (Notes: Dates are Fridays. Games could be played the next day. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26):
Absegami
Oct 2: at Ocean City
Oct 9: Mainland Regional
Oct 16: Egg Harbor Township
Oct 23: Middle Township
Oct 30: Open week
Nov. 7: at Atlantic City
Thanksgiving: at Oakcrest
Atlantic City
Oct 2: Oakcrest
Oct 9: at Egg Harbor Township
Oct 16: at Bridgeton
Oct 23: Hammonton
Oct 30: Open week
Nov. 7: Absegami
Thanksgiving: at Holy Spirit
Bridgeton
Oct 2: Buena Regional
Oct 9: at Cumberland
Oct 16: Atlantic City
Oct 23: at Egg Harbor Township
Oct 30: at Lower Cape May
Nov. 7: Middle Township
Buena Regional
Oct 2: at Bridgeton
Oct. 9: Woodstown
Oct. 16: at Oakcrest
Oct. 23: Cedar Creek
Oct. 30: Pleasantville
Nov. 7: at Schalick
Cedar Creek
Oct 2: at Pleasantville
Oct. 9: Holy Spirit
Oct. 16: Ocean City
Oct. 23: at Buena Regional
Oct. 30: at St. Joseph
Nov. 7: Hammonton
Cumberland Regional
Oct 2: at Triton
Oct 9: Bridgeton
Oct 16: Overbrook
Oct 23: Gloucester Catholic
Oct 30: Open week
Nov. 7: at Clayton
Thanksgiving: at Schalick
Egg Harbor Township
Oct 2: at Mainland Regional
Oct 9: Atlantic City
Oct 16: at Absegami
Oct 23: Bridgeton
Oct 30: at Hammonton
Nov. 7: Oakcrest
Hammonton
Oct 2: Millville
Oct 9: Vineland
Oct 16: at St. Augustine
Oct 23: at Atlantic City
Oct 30: Egg Harbor Township
Nov. 7: at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit
Oct 2: at St. Joseph
Oct. 9: at Cedar Creek
Oct. 16: Vineland
Oct. 23: Pleasantville
Oct. 30: Open week
Nov. 7: at St. Augustine
Thanksgiving: Atlantic City
Lower Cape May Reg.
Oct 2: at Pennsville
Oct. 9: Clayton
Oct. 16: at Schalick
Oct. 23: Oakcrest
Oct. 30: Bridgeton
Nov. 7: Open week
Thanksgiving: at Middle Township
Mainland Regional
Oct 2: Egg Harbor Township
Oct 9: at Absegami
Oct 16: Pleasantville
Oct 23: St. Augustine
Oct 30: at Vineland
Nov. 7: at Ocean City
Middle Township
Oct 2: at Clayton
Oct. 9: Schalick
Oct. 16: Pennsville
Oct. 23: at Absegami
Oct. 30: Open week
Nov. 7: at Bridgeton
Thanksgiving: Lower Cape May
Millville
Oct 2: at Hammonton
Oct 9: St. Augustine
Oct 16: St. Joseph
Oct 23: at Ocean City
Oct 30: Open week
Nov. 7: Williamstown
Thanksgiving: at Vineland
Oakcrest
Oct 2: at Atlantic City
Oct. 9: Ocean City
Oct. 16: Buena Regional
Oct. 23: at Lower Cape May
Oct. 30: Open week
Nov. 7: at Egg Harbor Township
Thanksgiving: Absegami
Ocean City
Oct. 2: Absegami
Oct. 9: at Oakcrest
Oct. 16: at Cedar Creek
Oct. 23: Millville
Oct. 30: Open week
Nov. 7: Mainland Regional
Thanksgiving: at Pleasantville
Pleasantville
Oct 2: Cedar Creek
Oct. 9: St. Joseph
Oct. 16: at Mainland Regional
Oct. 23: at Holy Spirit
Oct. 30: at Buena Regional
Nov. 7: Open week
Thanksgiving: Ocean City
St. Augustine Prep
Oct 2: Vineland
Oct 9: at Millville
Oct 16: Hammonton
Oct 23: at Mainland Regional
Oct 30: at Williamstown
Nov. 7: Holy Spirit
St. Joseph
Oct 2: Holy Spirit
Oct. 9: at Pleasantville
Oct. 16: at Millville
Oct. 23: at Vineland
Oct. 30: Cedar Creek
Nov. 7: Timber Creek
Vineland
Oct 2: at St. Augustine
Oct 9: at Hammonton
Oct 16: at Holy Spirit
Oct 23: St. Joseph
Oct 30: Mainland Regional
Nov. 7: Open week
Thanksgiving: Millville
Wildwood
Oct 2: Pitman
Oct 9: Gloucester City
Oct 16: Lindenwold
Oct 23: at Riverside
Oct 30: at Maple Shade
Nov. 7: at Overbrook
