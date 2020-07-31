St. Augustine workout

Peter Lancetta head coach of St. Augustine football team working out his players on day 1 of phase 1 of the NJSIAA's return of high school sports Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Nearly all of the West Jersey Football League teams will stay close to home this fall.

The WJFL released a schedule Friday that consists of no divisions and most teams playing opponents in the same county.

The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 2

“We wanted to make geography a stronger factor,” WJFL president Derryk Sellers said. “It just made sense with what’s going on (with the COVID-19 pandemic) not to have long bus rides. Some of the superintendents and school districts were concerned about having to travel.”

The WJFL consists of 94 schools in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties. The schedules feature six regular season games and preserve Thanksgiving rivalries. WJFL officers and representatives of the six leagues — the Burlington County League, the Cape-Atlantic League, the Colonial Conference, the Colonial Valley Conference, the Olympic Conference, the Tri-County Conference — that comprise the WJFL made the schedule.

Sellers said the uncertainty surrounding the season because of the virus is the reason for no divisions.

“To me, it’s about the kids,” Sellers said. “It’s a work in progress, and it’s going to be an ever-changing situation. Nothing can gut punch you.

“Always do the next right thing.”

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association had detailed the following plan for fall sports.

Teams can work out this summer until Aug. 28. Teams will then take a break, and officially start practice Sept. 14. The season will start Oct. 2. Playoffs would be held at the sectional level on the weekends of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. The playoff format has yet to be determined.

Sellers said individual districts will determine if fans can attend games.

The following is the schedules for WJFL teams in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties (Notes: Dates are Fridays. Games could be played the next day. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26):

Absegami

Oct 2: at Ocean City

Oct 9: Mainland Regional

Oct 16: Egg Harbor Township

Oct 23: Middle Township

Oct 30: Open week

Nov. 7: at Atlantic City

Thanksgiving: at Oakcrest

Atlantic City

Oct 2: Oakcrest

Oct 9: at Egg Harbor Township

Oct 16: at Bridgeton

Oct 23: Hammonton

Oct 30: Open week

Nov. 7: Absegami

Thanksgiving: at Holy Spirit

Bridgeton

Oct 2: Buena Regional

Oct 9: at Cumberland

Oct 16: Atlantic City

Oct 23: at Egg Harbor Township

Oct 30: at Lower Cape May

Nov. 7: Middle Township

Buena Regional

Oct 2: at Bridgeton

Oct. 9: Woodstown

Oct. 16: at Oakcrest

Oct. 23: Cedar Creek

Oct. 30: Pleasantville

Nov. 7: at Schalick

Cedar Creek

Oct 2: at Pleasantville

Oct. 9: Holy Spirit

Oct. 16: Ocean City

Oct. 23: at Buena Regional

Oct. 30: at St. Joseph

Nov. 7: Hammonton

Cumberland Regional

Oct 2: at Triton

Oct 9: Bridgeton

Oct 16: Overbrook

Oct 23: Gloucester Catholic

Oct 30: Open week

Nov. 7: at Clayton

Thanksgiving: at Schalick

Egg Harbor Township

Oct 2: at Mainland Regional

Oct 9: Atlantic City

Oct 16: at Absegami

Oct 23: Bridgeton

Oct 30: at Hammonton

Nov. 7: Oakcrest

Hammonton

Oct 2: Millville

Oct 9: Vineland

Oct 16: at St. Augustine

Oct 23: at Atlantic City

Oct 30: Egg Harbor Township

Nov. 7: at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit

Oct 2: at St. Joseph

Oct. 9: at Cedar Creek

Oct. 16: Vineland

Oct. 23: Pleasantville

Oct. 30: Open week

Nov. 7: at St. Augustine

Thanksgiving: Atlantic City

Lower Cape May Reg.

Oct 2: at Pennsville

Oct. 9: Clayton

Oct. 16: at Schalick

Oct. 23: Oakcrest

Oct. 30: Bridgeton

Nov. 7: Open week

Thanksgiving: at Middle Township

Mainland Regional

Oct 2: Egg Harbor Township

Oct 9: at Absegami

Oct 16: Pleasantville

Oct 23: St. Augustine

Oct 30: at Vineland

Nov. 7: at Ocean City

Middle Township

Oct 2: at Clayton

Oct. 9: Schalick

Oct. 16: Pennsville

Oct. 23: at Absegami

Oct. 30: Open week

Nov. 7: at Bridgeton

Thanksgiving: Lower Cape May

Millville

Oct 2: at Hammonton

Oct 9: St. Augustine

Oct 16: St. Joseph

Oct 23: at Ocean City

Oct 30: Open week

Nov. 7: Williamstown

Thanksgiving: at Vineland

Oakcrest

Oct 2: at Atlantic City

Oct. 9: Ocean City

Oct. 16: Buena Regional

Oct. 23: at Lower Cape May

Oct. 30: Open week

Nov. 7: at Egg Harbor Township

Thanksgiving: Absegami

Ocean City

Oct. 2: Absegami

Oct. 9: at Oakcrest

Oct. 16: at Cedar Creek

Oct. 23: Millville

Oct. 30: Open week

Nov. 7: Mainland Regional

Thanksgiving: at Pleasantville

Pleasantville

Oct 2: Cedar Creek

Oct. 9: St. Joseph

Oct. 16: at Mainland Regional

Oct. 23: at Holy Spirit

Oct. 30: at Buena Regional

Nov. 7: Open week

Thanksgiving: Ocean City

St. Augustine Prep

Oct 2: Vineland

Oct 9: at Millville

Oct 16: Hammonton

Oct 23: at Mainland Regional

Oct 30: at Williamstown

Nov. 7: Holy Spirit

St. Joseph

Oct 2: Holy Spirit

Oct. 9: at Pleasantville

Oct. 16: at Millville

Oct. 23: at Vineland

Oct. 30: Cedar Creek

Nov. 7: Timber Creek

Vineland

Oct 2: at St. Augustine

Oct 9: at Hammonton

Oct 16: at Holy Spirit

Oct 23: St. Joseph

Oct 30: Mainland Regional

Nov. 7: Open week

Thanksgiving: Millville

Wildwood

Oct 2: Pitman

Oct 9: Gloucester City

Oct 16: Lindenwold

Oct 23: at Riverside

Oct 30: at Maple Shade

Nov. 7: at Overbrook

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

