Chase Petty (2021 NJ) sitting 97-98, touched 100 once, just humming along here. Stupid fast arm with a hammer slider too. #WWBA17u pic.twitter.com/aekL2jlg4x— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 17, 2020
Mainland standout pitcher Chase Petty hit a 100 mph on the radar gun during a Perfect Game showcase event. Petty, a rising senior, is considered one of the top players in the country. Some scouts have said he as the “best stuff in the prep class.”
