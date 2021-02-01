Warm thoughts for a stormy, winter day: Striped bass season begins again March 1

Fishing reports have been kind of tough to dig out, but there are some positives despite the windy, wintry weather that blew up the past coupe of days.
There was one solid report, but it took reaching out to the northern part of the state.
The Jamaica 2 party boat that sails from Brielle was out Sunday, according to captain Joe Bogan. He said Monday they caught tautog, 10 codfish and 20 ling.
That’s a decent day no matter what the conditions.
Bogan said they are sailing weekdays at 7:30 a.m. from Bogan’s Basin, plus more extended offshore sorties Saturday’s at 3 a.m. for 14 hours and Sundays at 5 a.m. for 12 hours.
It sounded as though Bogan thought the codfish were a plus.
And Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon has a knack for keeping things in perspective.
On Monday, he pointed out that we are “halfway through” the offseason for striped bass, one of his main fisheries for the fishing safaris he runs out of his headquarters on Absecon Creek.
Striped bass are off limits in state inlets, back bays, rivers and streams in January and February. It opens up again March 1.
Dave said he has not heard much of anything about fishing lately but seemed to not mind taking a break from the non-stop crowded schedule that he has during the main fishing season.
Joe Hughes is captain of Jersey Cape Service and has striped bass on his schedule for ”a month away” to get rolling. He charters out of Sea Isle City.
Ken Hildreth reported from the Husted’s Landing area near Fairton, Cumblerland County, that he knows of two fishers who are catching white perch and crappie. Back Creek is a popular stretch to fish for those two species.
Online meeting
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has its winter meetings going on this week online. The first session Monday concerned summer flounder, black seas bass and scup. The public can listen in by going to ASMFC.org and following the directions. The meetings continue to Thursday.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
