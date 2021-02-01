Warm thoughts for a stormy, winter day: Striped bass season begins again March 1

Fishing reports have been kind of tough to dig out, but there are some positives despite the windy, wintry weather that blew up the past coupe of days.

There was one solid report, but it took reaching out to the northern part of the state.

The Jamaica 2 party boat that sails from Brielle was out Sunday, according to captain Joe Bogan. He said Monday they caught tautog, 10 codfish and 20 ling.

That’s a decent day no matter what the conditions.

Bogan said they are sailing weekdays at 7:30 a.m. from Bogan’s Basin, plus more extended offshore sorties Saturday’s at 3 a.m. for 14 hours and Sundays at 5 a.m. for 12 hours.

It sounded as though Bogan thought the codfish were a plus.

And Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon has a knack for keeping things in perspective.

On Monday, he pointed out that we are “halfway through” the offseason for striped bass, one of his main fisheries for the fishing safaris he runs out of his headquarters on Absecon Creek.

Striped bass are off limits in state inlets, back bays, rivers and streams in January and February. It opens up again March 1.

