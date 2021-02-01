 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warm thoughts for a stormy, winter day: Striped bass season begins again March 1
0 comments
top story

Warm thoughts for a stormy, winter day: Striped bass season begins again March 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fishing reports have been kind of tough to dig out, but there are some positives despite the windy, wintry weather that blew up the past coupe of days.

There was one solid report, but it took reaching out to the northern part of the state.

The Jamaica 2 party boat that sails from Brielle was out Sunday, according to captain Joe Bogan. He said Monday they caught tautog, 10 codfish and 20 ling.

That’s a decent day no matter what the conditions.

Bogan said they are sailing weekdays at 7:30 a.m. from Bogan’s Basin, plus more extended offshore sorties Saturday’s at 3 a.m. for 14 hours and Sundays at 5 a.m. for 12 hours.

It sounded as though Bogan thought the codfish were a plus.

And Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon has a knack for keeping things in perspective.

On Monday, he pointed out that we are “halfway through” the offseason for striped bass, one of his main fisheries for the fishing safaris he runs out of his headquarters on Absecon Creek.

Striped bass are off limits in state inlets, back bays, rivers and streams in January and February. It opens up again March 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dave said he has not heard much of anything about fishing lately but seemed to not mind taking a break from the non-stop crowded schedule that he has during the main fishing season.

Joe Hughes is captain of Jersey Cape Service and has striped bass on his schedule for ”a month away” to get rolling. He charters out of Sea Isle City.

Ken Hildreth reported from the Husted’s Landing area near Fairton, Cumblerland County, that he knows of two fishers who are catching white perch and crappie. Back Creek is a popular stretch to fish for those two species.

Online meeting

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has its winter meetings going on this week online. The first session Monday concerned summer flounder, black seas bass and scup. The public can listen in by going to ASMFC.org and following the directions. The meetings continue to Thursday.

* * *

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

* * *

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News