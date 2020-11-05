 Skip to main content
Vineland football team wins second straight
Vineland football team wins second straight

Caleb Gandy threw four touchdown passes as the Vineland High School football team beat Clearview 35-7 on Thursday night.

Vineland (2-3) has won two straight. Gandy completed 7 of 10 passes for 176 yards. Vineland wide receiver Levi Manson caught three passes for 119 yards, including TDs of 51 and 56 yards.

Fighting Clan running back Anthony Arthur rushed 16 times for 74 yards. Jonathan Toney and Manson each intercepted passes for Vineland.

Vineland will play at Timber Creek in an assigned West Jersey Football League postseason game Thursday.

Clearview 0 0 0 7 – 7

Vineland 14 7 14 – 35

FIRST QUARTER

VL – Manson 51 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)

VL – Manson 56 pass from Gandt (Garton kick)

SECOND QUARTER

VL – Toney 22 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)

THIRD QUARTER

VL – Williams 24 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)

VL – Blakely 1 run (Garton kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

CV – Love 15 pass from Black (Gramaglia kick)

Levi Manson

MANSON Levi Manson, Vineland
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
