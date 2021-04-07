Vince Velasquez's peculiar outing contributes to Phillies first loss

PHILADELPHIA – Vince Velasquez was as confounding as ever Tuesday night.

That’s saying something.

The Phillies pitcher made his season debut in Philadelphia’s 8-4 loss to the New York Mets. He threw 1 1/3 innings. The good news was he didn’t allow a hit and struck out four. The bad news was that he walked four and allowed four runs.

"I take full responsibility for the loss," Velasquez said. "Walking three, four batters is not acceptable at all.”

The Phillies (4-1) were trying to start 5-0 for the first time since 1915. Velasquez entered in the sixth inning with the Mets ahead 2-1.

Velasquez struck out the heart of the Mets order in the sixth. He got outfielder Michael Conforto looking at 94.4 mph fastball. Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo went down swinging at a 95.7 mph fastball. Finally, Dominic Smith struck out swinging at curveball.

But in the seventh, Velasquez lost his way. He walked four batters, including Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Velasquez said he struggled to pitch out of the stretch and started aiming the ball.