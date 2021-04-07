Vince Velasquez's peculiar outing contributes to Phillies first loss

PHILADELPHIA – Vince Velasquez was as confounding as ever Tuesday night.
That’s saying something.
The Phillies pitcher made his season debut in Philadelphia’s 8-4 loss to the New York Mets. He threw 1 1/3 innings. The good news was he didn’t allow a hit and struck out four. The bad news was that he walked four and allowed four runs.
"I take full responsibility for the loss," Velasquez said. "Walking three, four batters is not acceptable at all.”
The Phillies (4-1) were trying to start 5-0 for the first time since 1915. Velasquez entered in the sixth inning with the Mets ahead 2-1.
Velasquez struck out the heart of the Mets order in the sixth. He got outfielder Michael Conforto looking at 94.4 mph fastball. Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo went down swinging at a 95.7 mph fastball. Finally, Dominic Smith struck out swinging at curveball.
But in the seventh, Velasquez lost his way. He walked four batters, including Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded to force in a run.
Velasquez said he struggled to pitch out of the stretch and started aiming the ball.
“The whole plan of attack just collapsed,” he said. “There should be no reason for me not to throw strikes.”
The outing seemed to epitomize Velasquez’s Philadelphia career.
He struck out 16 in his second Phillies start – a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2016.
That performance has seem to earn him a lifetime of pitching chances.
Velasquez hasn’t capitalized on those chances and he is at a bit of a crossroads with Philadelphia.
He is no longer in the starting rotation, but the organization lacks pitching depth. If one of the current starters gets hurt, Velasquez remains the most likely to candidate to fill-in.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Velasquez’s outing was hard to explain, but he also said the outing won’t hurt his confidence in Velasquez.
“Your first outing, I don’t make a big deal out of,” Girardi said. “Vinny threw the ball pretty well in spring training, and he threw the ball really well for the first inning. We’re going to need Vinny. We’re going to need all these guys to contribute.”
