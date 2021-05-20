Vince Velasquez scratched from start; Is it time for Spencer Howard to be promoted to the big leagues?

It might be time for the Philadelphia Phillies to promote pitching prospect Spencer Howard.

The Phillies could have to fill a spot in their rotation after Vince Velasquez could not make his scheduled start Thursday.

The enigmatic Velasquez, who was in one of the best stretches his career with a 1.59 ERA in his three May starts, felt numbness in his right index finger while warming up.

“I can’t tell you exactly what it means right now,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said, “but it’s something we’re concerned about.”

Reliever David Hale made the emergency start in the Phillies 6-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. He allowed two hits and a run and struck out four in three innings. Philadelphia began Friday with four losses in its last five games and is now 22-22.

Velasquez had a similar incident with his middle finger in August 2017. He underwent surgery to correct the issue and missed the last seven weeks of the season.

Velasquez said he had some numbness in his middle finger before his previous start against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday. He said he could not grip the ball Thursday but at the same time he said he expected to make his next start.

“I’m not worried,” he said.