Vince Velasquez scratched from start; Is it time for Spencer Howard to be promoted to the big leagues?

It might be time for the Philadelphia Phillies to promote pitching prospect Spencer Howard.
The Phillies could have to fill a spot in their rotation after Vince Velasquez could not make his scheduled start Thursday.
The enigmatic Velasquez, who was in one of the best stretches his career with a 1.59 ERA in his three May starts, felt numbness in his right index finger while warming up.
“I can’t tell you exactly what it means right now,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said, “but it’s something we’re concerned about.”
Reliever David Hale made the emergency start in the Phillies 6-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. He allowed two hits and a run and struck out four in three innings. Philadelphia began Friday with four losses in its last five games and is now 22-22.
Velasquez had a similar incident with his middle finger in August 2017. He underwent surgery to correct the issue and missed the last seven weeks of the season.
Velasquez said he had some numbness in his middle finger before his previous start against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday. He said he could not grip the ball Thursday but at the same time he said he expected to make his next start.
“I’m not worried,” he said.
The Phillies do not have a lot of pitching depth. If Velasquez must miss time, the options appear to be Howard and veteran left-hander Matt Moore, who allowed three hits and two runs in two innings Thursday.
Moore (0-1 with a 7.36 ERA) has not started since April 17 when he gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Moore was placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 19 and since being reactivated April 26, he has made six relief appearances. On Thursday, Moore gave up a 421-foot home run to Garrett Cooper of the Marlins.
Meanwhile, Howard, 24, has a 1.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in nine innings with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Howard last pitched on Sunday, allowing one run and striking out five in four innings against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Howard is scheduled to pitch again Saturday. Before the season started, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team planned to limit Howard’s innings this season.
But if the Phillies need a starter Howard is clearly their best option and what difference does it make if he throws those precious innings in triple-A or the big leagues?
