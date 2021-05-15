Vince Velasquez is making the most of his latest Phillies opportunity but can his success be trusted?

“It (Velasquez’s success) could elongate the rotation,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said, “and make us a lot more dangerous if we’re going to get this type of Vinny most of the time.”

Velasquez, 28, admitted in spring training that his time in Philadelphia had come to a pivotal moment. He was not in the starting rotation at the start of the season more because of his past than anything he did in this year's grapefruit league. The Phillies chose to trust veteran starters Matt Moore and Chase Anderson more than Velasquez.

Velasquez has never fulfilled the potential he showed when he struck out 16 in a 3-0 shutout win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2016. Velasquez has thrown six innings in just four of his last 34 starts dating back to the start of the 2019 season.

With his inconsistent outings and deliberate pitching style, Velasquez drove Phillies fans crazy.

But the quality of his pitches can be so good that the Phillies keep giving him chances.

On Friday, Velasquez used a fastball that averaged 93.5 mph and a changeup to keep the Blue Jays – one of baseball’s best lineups -off balance.

Hoskins said Velasquez inconsistency has never been about his work ethic.