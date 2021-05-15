Vince Velasquez is making the most of his latest Phillies opportunity but can his success be trusted?

Vince Velasquez says he knows where he’s going.
The question now is do the Philadelphia Phillies give the starting pitcher time to arrive at that destination.
Velasquez delivered his third straight solid effort in the Phillies 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Velasquez struck out seven and allowed three hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings.
Velasquez said he was so focused before the game that he forgot to take out his earrings before he took the mound.
“I was like ‘What’s going on here?’ ” he said. “That (the earrings still being in) showed my mindset was just to pitch. I was in rhythm. I was in sync. I had tempo. It just seemed I was right where I needed to be."
In his five starts since rejoining the starting rotation after Matt Moore was put on the COVID-19 injured list last month, Velasquez has 3.32 ERA. He has struck out 28 and walked 11 in 21 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him. Most importantly, the Phillis are 3-2 in his starts.
“I have a sense of direction of what I’m doing,” Velasquez said. “I know where I’m going. I know where I need to be.”
The numbers in his starts this season don’t make him an ace, but they do make him a quality No. 4 or No. 5 starter.
“It (Velasquez’s success) could elongate the rotation,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said, “and make us a lot more dangerous if we’re going to get this type of Vinny most of the time.”
Velasquez, 28, admitted in spring training that his time in Philadelphia had come to a pivotal moment. He was not in the starting rotation at the start of the season more because of his past than anything he did in this year's grapefruit league. The Phillies chose to trust veteran starters Matt Moore and Chase Anderson more than Velasquez.
Velasquez has never fulfilled the potential he showed when he struck out 16 in a 3-0 shutout win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2016. Velasquez has thrown six innings in just four of his last 34 starts dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
With his inconsistent outings and deliberate pitching style, Velasquez drove Phillies fans crazy.
But the quality of his pitches can be so good that the Phillies keep giving him chances.
On Friday, Velasquez used a fastball that averaged 93.5 mph and a changeup to keep the Blue Jays – one of baseball’s best lineups -off balance.
Hoskins said Velasquez inconsistency has never been about his work ethic.
“He works (hard),” Hoskins said, “especially after not getting an opportunity right out of spring. It’s really easy for someone to kind of put their head down and hope for an opportunity elsewhere. But he continued to work hard.”
The Phillies have no choice at this moment but to keep Velasquez in the starting rotation. But his past inconsistencies can’t be brush aside with a month of good starts. Everyone with the organization probably holds their breath each time he walks to the mound.
“All I wanted was another opportunity to take off and run with it,” Velasquez said. “My mentality going (into the season) was just to pitch because that’s all I can do.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.