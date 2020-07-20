Just when Phillies fans thought they were out; Vince Velasquez is pulling them back in.
The enigmatic starting pitcher continued a standout summer camp with an impressive performance against the New York Yankees on Monday night.
Velasquez threw 73 pitches in five innings. He struck out six, walked one and allowed four hits and a run. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.
“My main focus is continue pitching and working on things I need to do to be consistent,” Velasquez said in a video phone interview from Yankee Stadium. “I know previous years have kind of been a fluke, kind of been up and down. I just want to be that pitcher where I can be consistent day in and day out.”
The only run Velasquez gave up came after he had gotten three outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Phillies wanted Velasquez to throw more pitches, so he faced Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who hit had an opposite field home run to right field.
“I didn’t know there were four outs in baseball,” Velasquez said.
Velasquez first teased Phillies fans April 14, 2016 when he, in his Citizens Bank Park debut, struck out 16 and threw a complete game in a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres.
Fans have been waiting for Velasquez to consistently pitch like an ace ever since but more often than not, the right-hander has struggled.
Velasquez, 28, threw five or less innings in 20 of 23 starts last season. Plenty of Phillies fans became so frustrated with Velasquez they wanted him banned to the bullpen or traded.
But now Velasquez is giving fans reason to believe again.
The key to Velasquez’s success this summer camp has been the cut fastball he developed while the game was shut down this spring and summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot guys our geared up on my fastball,” Velasquez said. “Me being a power pitcher I need to learn to locate something away from righties and in on lefties.”
The cutter fit the bill. Velasquez picked the brain of Phillies assistant pitching coach Dave Lundquist, who threw the cutter during his big-league career.
“Once we had our bullpens during the quarantine, I started utilizing it,” he said. “I started trusting it. It kind of helped my fastball.”
Velasquez also threw an effective changeup Monday night. He said that was a pitch he relied on in the minor leagues.
“I just confidence in my whole repertoire,” he said. “(Phillies pitching coach) Bryan (Price) gave me the ability to go out there and throw it and trust it. I just gained a lot of confidence.”
Velasquez threw his fastball and slider more than 87 percent of the time and the changeup just 1.1 percent of the time last season, according to Fangraphs.com
On Monday against the Yankees, Velasquez mixed in a cutter, a changeup, a slider and curveball with a four-seam fastball that still averaged 93.5 mph.
“Sometimes if you’re a two-pitch guy, you assume that everyone hits mistake fastballs,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “If you only have one other pitch and the guy is good at hitting that, it really limits how you can get him out. You have to be perfect.
"(Velasquez) has many different ways to get ahead in the count and put people away. He has pitched down in the zone better. There’s a lot of different combinations he can use. When you’re going through the lineup for the third time and you’ve only used two pitchers, they’ve seen everything you got.”
Girardi has been coy about revealing the Phillies starting rotation except to say Aaron Nola will start the season opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.
One reason for the uncertainty is that starting pitcher Zack Wheeler’s wife is due to give birth Saturday. After Monday, Velasquez would be available to pitch Saturday or Sunday against the Marlins at Citizens Bank.
But for now, Velasquez said he’s not worried about grabbing a spot in the rotation.
“My whole mindset has been just trying to focus on how to pitch and how to get guys out and utilizing my secondary pitches for strikes and changing things up,” he said. “If you manage to do those things like I did (Monday), it’s going to tell itself.”
