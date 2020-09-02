PHILADELPHIA — Villanova coach Jay Wright ended speculation Wednesday whether he would pursue the 76ers’ head-coaching position, saying, “I am not a candidate for the job.”
Wright, 58, who is entering his 20th season as the Wildcats’ head man, issued a statement to announce his decision “out of respect for our Villanova community and our 76ers organization.”
“The 76ers have a great leader in (general manager) Elton Brand, outstanding young talent and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship,” he said. “As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what (former Sixers coach) Brett Brown has developed.
“I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova.”
The Wildcats, who were 24-7 when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellations of the Big East and NCAA tournaments on March 12, are considered a contender for the national championship this season.
Wright has rejected overtures from NBA teams over the years, the latest from the New York Knicks in 2018 after he led the Wildcats to their second national championship in three years. He always regarded the interest as “flattering” but talked about how much he enjoyed coaching at Villanova.
Wright has led the Wildcats to a 472-182 record in his 19 seasons at Villanova. Counting his time as head coach at Hofstra, he has won 594 games in 26 seasons.
