UConn football coach Randy Edsall to retire after season: Briefs

Less than 24 hours following UConn’s disheartening loss to FCS Holy Cross, which dropped the team to 0-2, head coach Randy Edsall announced Sunday that he’ll retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Hartford Courant reported.
Edsall, 63, coached 16 total seasons in Storrs, from 1999-2010 and again since 2017 — not including the 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He left UConn to take the head coaching position at Maryland following the 2010 season, and replaced Bob Diaco ahead of the 2017 season. He has a 76-95 record with the Huskies, 98-129 overall as a college head coach.
“After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season,” Edsall said in a statement. “Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the university, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”
Edsall declined to address his retirement at a previously scheduled media availability on Sunday afternoon, though h
College QB throws 10 TD passes: Not even new Presbyterian football coach Kevin Kelley expected the record-setting offensive fireworks from his team and quarterback Ren Hefley on Saturday.
Hefley threw an FCS-record 10 touchdown passes as Presbyterian beat St. Andrew’s 84-43. Hefley, a former walk-on at Michigan, completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards.
“Definitely didn’t anticipate that,” Kelley told The Associated Press on Sunday. “I think I’m not good at many things in the world, but I’m good on the offensive side of the ball and worked really hard in that area.”
“I’d knew we’d be creative on that side of the ball,” Kelley continued.
That’s what Kelley was known for at Pulaski Academy, an independent high school in Arkansas he led to nine state titles in 18 years. Kelley became known as the coach who never punted, something he continued with the Blue Hose this week.Presbyterian, located in South Carolina, threw 12 touchdowns passes as it put up 621 yards through the air against St. Andrews, an NAIA school from Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Wilkerson takes NHRA U.S. Nationals: Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016.
Wilkerson beat Ron Capps in the final with a 3.912-second run at 320.36 mph in a Ford Mustang. Wilkerson won for the 21st time in his career.
“We go out there and run the car and race the lane,” Wilkerson said. “Capps has used me up the last 2-3 years. He’s whooped me every time in the finals. We’ve got a good car, ran well in Brainerd and I was making sure I was going down the track today. In the finals, I ran it like it was a night run. My guys do such a terrific job and there’s a lot of emotion in this. I’m really proud of them.”Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Torrence, the points leader and three-time defending series champ, won for the eighth time this season and 48th overall. He beat Brittany Force with a 3.749 at 324.44.
Enders raced to her second straight U.S. Nationals victory, beating Kyle Koretsky with a 6.626 at 206.01 in a Chevrolet Camaro. She has three victories this year and 32 overall.
Krawiec topped Angelle Sampey with a 6.844 at 198.58 on a Buell for his first victory of the season and 49th overall.
Verstappen retakes F1 series lead: Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.
Verstappen’s winning margin of 21 seconds over Hamilton was exaggerated because the British driver had to pit again to wrestle back the bonus point from Bottas. A rare blip by Mercedes saw Bottas told to abort his bid for fastest lap, but it was too late and forced Hamilton to retrieve it.
After the race a jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag and lifted it high toward his adoring fans as they celebrated together.
— Press wire reports
