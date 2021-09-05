UConn football coach Randy Edsall to retire after season: Briefs

Edsall, 63, coached 16 total seasons in Storrs, from 1999-2010 and again since 2017 — not including the 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He left UConn to take the head coaching position at Maryland following the 2010 season, and replaced Bob Diaco ahead of the 2017 season. He has a 76-95 record with the Huskies, 98-129 overall as a college head coach.

“After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season,” Edsall said in a statement. “Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the university, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”